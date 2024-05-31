Local Spark Solutions: Champion Digital Real Estate Rebrands as Local Spark to Connect Homeowners and Local Businesses

PARKLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Champion Digital Real Estate, a company dedicated to empowering homeowners, today announced a rebrand to Local Spark Solutions. This exciting change reflects the company's evolving vision to become a central hub connecting homeowners with local businesses that can fulfill their needs.

Local Spark Solutions Logo

Logo for Local Spark Solutions, the authority connecting homeowners and contractors

Local Spark: Empowering Homeowners and Businesses

Local Spark builds upon the strong foundation established in 2021 based upon developing uniquely local and helpful content for homeowners. The new brand identity signifies the company's commitment to fostering a vibrant local ecosystem where homeowners can easily find trusted businesses and local organizations can thrive by reaching new customers.

"We're thrilled to unveil Local Spark Solutions as the next chapter in our journey," says Daniel Haim, CEO of Local Spark. "Our core mission remains the same: empowering consumers. However, Local Spark takes this a step further by fostering a two-way street of connection. We want to be the spark that ignites growth for both homeowners and local businesses in our communities."

About Local Spark

Local Spark is a comprehensive online platform that empowers homeowners by connecting them with trusted local businesses for all their home improvement and service needs. The company's user-friendly platform streamlines the process of finding qualified professionals, while its commitment to local communities ensures homeowners are matched with businesses that share their values. Local Spark also provides valuable resources and educational content to empower homeowners to make informed decisions.

Local Spark is dedicated to:

Enabling homeowners to find trusted local businesses on their own timeline for all of their home improvement and service needs.

to find trusted local businesses on their own timeline for all of their home improvement and service needs. Sparking growth for local businesses by connecting them with potential customers in their communities.

for local businesses by connecting them with potential customers in their communities. Building a vibrant local ecosystem that benefits both homeowners and businesses.

How to Get Involved with Local Spark

Local Businesses: Ready to connect with homeowners in your community? Reach out to our sales team at Sales@LocalSpark.ai to begin speaking with a consultant and learn how Local Spark can help you grow your business.

Ready to connect with homeowners in your community? Reach out to our sales team at Sales@LocalSpark.ai to begin speaking with a consultant and learn how Local Spark can help you grow your business. Affiliates & Partners: Do you drive traffic to local businesses? We want to partner with you! Reach out to our Affiliate Program at Affiliates@LocalSpark.ai to explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

Do you drive traffic to local businesses? We want to partner with you! Reach out to our Affiliate Program at Affiliates@LocalSpark.ai to explore mutually beneficial opportunities. Homeowners: Looking for trusted local businesses for your home improvement and service needs? Visit us at https://www.localspark.ai/for-homeowners/ or https://waterdamagerepair.co/ to get started.

Stay tuned for exciting developments from Local Spark in the coming months.

Contact:

Brian.Pacquette@localspark.ai or https://www.LocalSpark.ai/contact

Contact Information

Brian Pacquette

Director of Business Development

brian.pacquette@localspark.ai

954-620-8005

SOURCE: Local Spark Solutions

