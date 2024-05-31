BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0030961691
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Dowgate Group Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
UK
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Bank of New York Mellon on behalf of Dowgate Capital Limited (Discretionary)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-May-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
31-May-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.093400
0.000000
5.093400
1024414
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0030961691
1024414
5.093400
Sub Total 8.A
1024414
5.093400%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Dowgate Group Limited
Dowgate Capital Limited
5.093400
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Client's holding this stock have been transferred into Dowgate.
12. Date of Completion
31-May-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Contact name: Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact
Telephone
Number: 0207 743 1098
Date: 31 May 2024