PR Newswire
31.05.2024 | 20:24
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0030961691

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Dowgate Group Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Bank of New York Mellon on behalf of Dowgate Capital Limited (Discretionary)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.093400

0.000000

5.093400

1024414

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0030961691

1024414

5.093400

Sub Total 8.A

1024414

5.093400%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Dowgate Group Limited

Dowgate Capital Limited

5.093400

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Client's holding this stock have been transferred into Dowgate.

12. Date of Completion

31-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Contact name: Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Contact
Telephone
Number: 0207 743 1098

Date: 31 May 2024


