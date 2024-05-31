Pfister Faucets' American Plumber Stories Docuseries Wins Three Telly Awards

LAKE FOREST, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Pfister Faucets announced today its American Plumber Stories docuseries took home three Tellys in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. The leading faucet manufacturer's series won the Silver Telly in the Best in Public Interest and Awareness category, the Bronze Telly in the Non-Scripted Online category, and the Bronze Telly for the Editing Online category.

Silver Telly: Best in Public Interest and Awareness

We received the Silver Telly Award in the Public Interest and Awareness category for our episode "Dead End Road." This accolade honors our commitment to highlighting important societal issues through engaging storytelling and impactful content, as showcased in this episode which delves into the lives and challenges of plumbers in America.

Bronze Telly: Non-Scripted Online

Our series also earned a Bronze Telly Award in the Non-Scripted category, recognizing the overall excellence and authenticity of American Plumber Stories. This award celebrates our dedication to presenting real, unscripted narratives that resonate deeply with audiences by portraying the genuine experiences of plumbers across the country.

Bronze Telly: Editing Online

Additionally, we were honored with another Bronze Telly Award in the Editing category for the episode "Royal Flush." This recognition underscores the exceptional craftsmanship and technical skill involved in producing our docuseries, particularly in the intricate and compelling editing that brings each plumber's story to life.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year's winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, Sawhorse Productions, TelevisaUnivison, and more.

Pfister Faucets, a trusted leader in the plumbing industry since 1910, produces the American Plumber Stories docuseries with the production company Sub 7, Inc. The series features the lives of plumbers throughout the U.S. and is hosted by country music entertainer and Army veteran Craig Morgan.

American Plumber Stories aims to promote the plumbing trade to the next generation of professionals. The show highlights the stories of plumbers around the nation, including how they got started in the plumbing trade and the passion they have for their profession. These stories show how they built a career that allows them to lead financially rewarding and fulfilling lives.

With its fifth season launching in September 2024, episodes can be watched on AmericanPlumberStories.com or on the YouTube channel, where it garnered over 13 million video views since 2021.

"We hope that, with this series, we're changing the public's perspective on who plumbers are, how important the trade is, and that it is a viable career field." - Spencer Brown, Pfister Faucets National Sales Director and American Plumber Stories Executive Producer

"From day one, 'American Plumber Stories' has been an exhilarating project. We've all grown alongside the series and witnessed its profound impact not just on the plumbing trade, but on people's lives." - Marc Womack, Owner, Sub 7, LLC

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which includes Nathalie Van Sasse Van Ysselt, VP of Design and Creative Services, MSG Sphere Studios; Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead, Meta Creative Shop; Farihah Zaman, Director, member of Brown Girl Doc Mafia; Aiden Darné, VP, Global Studio Lead Shutterstock; and Malinda Wink, Executive Director Minderoo Pictures.

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners

About Pfister Faucets

Pfister Faucets, formerly called Price Pfister until 2010, is a brand of bathroom and lavatory faucets, shower systems, showerheads, accessories, kitchen faucets, and other plumbing fixtures. Emil Price and William Pfister founded the company in 1910. Today, the Pfister brand is owned by ASSA ABLOY Americas Residential, Inc. Visit www.PfisterFaucets.com for information or follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok.

About Craig Morgan

A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman, and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has amassed nearly 2.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard, thrilling massive crowds with signature hits including "Bonfire," "Almost Home," "Redneck Yacht Club," "International Harvester," "This Ole Boy," "Soldier," and the multi-week No. 1, "That's What I Love About Sunday." In late 2023, Craig released his newest project Enlisted, a six-song collection of reimagined hits and brand-new songs featuring collaborations with Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Gary LeVox, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan served 17 years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve and last year enlisted in the Army Reserve, continuing his military career as a Warrant Officer. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made more than 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO, and more.

His emotional and inspiring memoir - God, Family, Country - is available now. In the book, Craig details all aspects of his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories, including the impetus behind his recent enlistment in the Army Reserve, how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

With the touring season in full swing, Craig has a busy global concert schedule for 2024, with over 50 including two dates in South Africa and six stops on his inaugural "Redneck Yacht Club Tour." Find tickets to see Craig on tour at craigmorgan.com.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include the Gotham Institute, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, LAPPG, Production Hub, Green the Bid, Video Consortium, and Series Fest. New Partners include FWD- Doc, AI Film Festival, Reel Abilities Film Festival, and Film Fatales.

More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press

