

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hawaii Department of Health has been closely monitoring the steady increase in COVID-19 positivity rates over the past five weeks, which is attributed to the emergence of new variants in the islands.



The CDC has been keeping a close watch on two new COVID-19 variants, with FLiRT being described as 'the more prevalent strain' in Hawaii's community. Dr. Douglas Kwock from Hawaii Pacific Health has reassured the public that the current COVID vaccine, developed to combat the omicron variant, is also effective against FLiRT. Health officials have emphasized that COVID-19 remains a significant public health concern.



To provide a comprehensive view of the prevalence of respiratory illnesses in Hawaii, the DOH has introduced a new Respiratory Disease Activity dashboard. This dashboard consolidates data on COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), breaking down the information by test positivity, percentage of emergency department visits, and percentage of hospital admissions for each respiratory disease.



According to the latest data, COVID-19 is currently at a yellow level, indicating 'medium activity.' This suggests that the virus is spreading at higher levels than expected based on historical patterns.



State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble highlighted in a press release that the new dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of the status of major respiratory viruses contributing to illness in Hawaii. She emphasized that this information is crucial for individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being. Furthermore, she advised individuals to check if they have received the 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine and to get vaccinated if they haven't. For those who have already been vaccinated, she recommended checking if they are eligible for a booster dose.



