Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), an innovative clean technology company specializing in power conversion technologies, is pleased to announce the engagement of Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM"). GSM has conducted marketing services for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010.

Hillcrest has entered into an investor relations agreement with GSM dated May 31, 2024 (the "IR Agreement") pursuant to which GSM and its affiliates will provide Hillcrest with advertising services including (i) creating landing pages, (ii) digital marketing, (iii) email marketing, and (iv) influencer marketing (collectively, the "Services"). The Services will be provided on platforms managed by GSM and its affiliates. Hillcrest's engagement of GSM is for a term of twelve months commencing on June 3, 2024. Both Hillcrest and GSM have the right to terminate the IR Agreement upon providing thirty (30) days written notice to the other party.

The Services will be performed by GSM, Future Money Trends LLC ("FMT"), and Wealth Research Group LLC ("WRG", together with FMT and GSM, the "Service Providers"). The Service Providers have a business address located at 723 W University Avenue, Georgetown, TX 78626 and can be contacted at +1 512-843-1723 or ceo@goldstandardir.com. Each of the Service Providers are controlled by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri and Lior Gantz. The Service Providers, as well each of Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri and Lior Gantz, are at arm's length from Hillcrest.

In consideration of the Services, Hillcrest has agreed to pay upfront payments as follows: $250,000 to GSM, $375,000 to FMT, and $375,000 to WRG. These funds include fees and reimbursement for advertising expenses. The IR Agreement also allows Hillcrest to contribute additional funds, up to $300,000, for additional advertising services. The compensation being paid by Hillcrest does not include options to purchase securities in Hillcrest.

