FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.
Date of Purchase
31 May 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
365,917
Weighted average price paid (p)
170.28
Highest price paid (p)
171.90
Lowest price paid (p)
168.80
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 121,273,995 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 629,421,020. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 31 May 2024 is 629,421,020. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited
Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
170.34
234,015
BATE
170.20
39,306
CHIX
170.18
71,183
TRQX
170.18
21,413
Individual transactions:
Transaction Date
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (p)
31/05/2024
08:03:20
2391
171.2
31/05/2024
08:03:20
68
171.2
31/05/2024
08:03:46
700
171.3
31/05/2024
08:03:46
344
171.2
31/05/2024
08:03:46
1215
171.3
31/05/2024
08:03:46
1215
171.2
31/05/2024
08:03:46
507
171.2
31/05/2024
08:09:30
2677
170.8
31/05/2024
08:18:23
8
170.6
31/05/2024
08:18:24
611
170.6
31/05/2024
08:18:24
928
170.8
31/05/2024
08:18:24
1822
170.8
31/05/2024
08:18:46
1918
170.7
31/05/2024
08:22:35
1778
170.6
31/05/2024
08:23:20
2287
170.6
31/05/2024
08:31:22
606
170
31/05/2024
08:31:22
1993
170.3
31/05/2024
09:24:17
50
169.3
31/05/2024
09:24:17
2296
169.3
31/05/2024
09:24:17
261
169.3
31/05/2024
09:24:17
2018
169.3
31/05/2024
09:24:17
1400
169.2
31/05/2024
09:24:17
1099
169.2
31/05/2024
09:26:04
700
169.1
31/05/2024
09:26:04
220
169.1
31/05/2024
09:26:04
1633
169.1
31/05/2024
09:26:04
2722
169.1
31/05/2024
09:27:30
1324
169
31/05/2024
09:27:30
1021
169
31/05/2024
09:59:49
305
168.8
31/05/2024
09:59:49
2128
168.8
31/05/2024
09:59:49
80
168.8
31/05/2024
09:59:58
1498
169.5
31/05/2024
09:59:58
1268
169.5
31/05/2024
10:00:40
1103
169.5
31/05/2024
10:00:40
411
169.5
31/05/2024
10:00:40
1087
169.5
31/05/2024
10:01:10
1030
169.6
31/05/2024
10:01:10
1534
169.6
31/05/2024
10:01:10
995
169.4
31/05/2024
10:03:21
1874
169.5
31/05/2024
10:23:11
440
169.5
31/05/2024
10:23:11
2101
169.5
31/05/2024
10:33:21
700
169.9
31/05/2024
10:33:49
1339
169.9
31/05/2024
10:42:52
2121
169.7
31/05/2024
10:47:06
300
169.6
31/05/2024
10:48:48
1448
169.6
31/05/2024
10:48:48
2529
169.5
31/05/2024
10:51:40
2114
169.6
31/05/2024
11:00:09
2338
169.2
31/05/2024
11:00:09
785
169.2
31/05/2024
11:03:53
4983
169.5
31/05/2024
11:03:53
1654
169.5
31/05/2024
11:03:53
300
169.5
31/05/2024
11:03:53
5380
169.5
31/05/2024
11:20:12
1165
169
31/05/2024
11:21:24
21
169
31/05/2024
11:25:48
272
169
31/05/2024
11:25:48
700
169
31/05/2024
11:25:48
297
169
31/05/2024
11:26:52
1200
169
31/05/2024
11:27:24
19
169
31/05/2024
11:53:21
997
169
31/05/2024
11:53:21
304
169
31/05/2024
11:53:21
2459
169
31/05/2024
11:58:57
67
169.2
31/05/2024
11:58:57
2378
169.2
31/05/2024
12:00:41
736
169.1
31/05/2024
12:00:41
1185
169.1
31/05/2024
12:15:03
2681
169.2
31/05/2024
12:15:04
2037
169.5
31/05/2024
12:15:04
1966
169.5
31/05/2024
12:15:54
3369
169.4
31/05/2024
12:16:30
700
169.5
31/05/2024
12:16:30
1812
169.6
31/05/2024
12:18:47
3012
169.4
31/05/2024
12:18:47
2765
169.6
31/05/2024
12:19:25
2000
169.5
31/05/2024
12:19:46
2961
169.7
31/05/2024
12:19:46
4136
169.7
31/05/2024
12:20:31
2184
170.6
31/05/2024
12:20:31
2010
170.6
31/05/2024
12:20:31
2811
170.6
31/05/2024
12:20:31
2069
170.6
31/05/2024
12:20:31
1942
170.6
31/05/2024
12:20:31
2617
170.6
31/05/2024
12:20:46
1023
170.6
31/05/2024
12:21:14
3651
170.9
31/05/2024
12:21:14
7700
170.9
31/05/2024
12:21:14
205
170.9
31/05/2024
12:21:14
1400
170.9
31/05/2024
12:21:14
700
170.9
31/05/2024
12:21:14
713
170.9
31/05/2024
12:21:27
2077
170.5
31/05/2024
12:21:27
498
170.4
31/05/2024
12:21:27
2114
170.4
31/05/2024
12:22:12
1993
170.2
31/05/2024
12:24:41
1744
170.6
31/05/2024
12:30:41
1750
170.6
31/05/2024
12:36:41
1400
170.9
31/05/2024
12:36:41
420
170.9
31/05/2024
12:40:46
19
170.6
31/05/2024
12:40:46
1723
170.6
31/05/2024
12:48:12
1400
170.7
31/05/2024
12:48:12
850
170.7
31/05/2024
12:48:12
2116
170.6
31/05/2024
12:55:45
266
170.5
31/05/2024
12:55:45
1611
170.5
31/05/2024
12:55:48
2565
170.4
31/05/2024
12:59:20
1400
170.3
31/05/2024
12:59:20
1354
170.3
31/05/2024
13:03:09
1783
170.5
31/05/2024
13:07:09
2050
170.7
31/05/2024
13:08:05
1147
170.4
31/05/2024
13:13:09
700
170.7
31/05/2024
13:13:09
1378
170.7
31/05/2024
13:18:30
1815
170.5
31/05/2024
13:18:30
2416
170.5
31/05/2024
13:24:34
1884
170.6
31/05/2024
13:27:36
1724
170.5
31/05/2024
13:33:54
1928
170.3
31/05/2024
13:37:17
1938
170.7
31/05/2024
13:37:20
2220
170.9
31/05/2024
13:39:50
2362
170.9
31/05/2024
13:40:17
1775
170.9
31/05/2024
13:45:32
1904
170.6
31/05/2024
13:50:47
1739
170.6
31/05/2024
13:55:47
2006
170.8
31/05/2024
13:59:47
1400
170.9
31/05/2024
13:59:47
364
170.9
31/05/2024
13:59:47
1419
170.8
31/05/2024
13:59:47
1326
170.8
31/05/2024
14:03:14
2101
170.7
31/05/2024
14:03:17
2407
170.4
31/05/2024
14:06:17
1903
170.6
31/05/2024
14:06:25
185
170.6
31/05/2024
14:11:09
2127
170.8
31/05/2024
14:15:26
1535
170.6
31/05/2024
14:15:26
396
170.6
31/05/2024
14:15:26
2341
170.6
31/05/2024
14:16:21
700
170.6
31/05/2024
14:16:21
1400
170.6
31/05/2024
14:16:21
383
170.6
31/05/2024
14:23:00
2502
171
31/05/2024
14:25:08
2128
170.9
31/05/2024
14:29:49
2458
170.8
31/05/2024
14:29:49
1798
170.8
31/05/2024
14:32:57
1870
171
31/05/2024
14:38:50
1879
171.5
31/05/2024
14:40:10
700
171.3
31/05/2024
14:40:10
700
171.3
31/05/2024
14:40:10
709
171.3
31/05/2024
14:45:49
2693
171.6
31/05/2024
14:47:10
1762
171.3
31/05/2024
14:47:10
1974
171.3
31/05/2024
14:47:10
1482
171.3
31/05/2024
14:47:10
530
171.3
31/05/2024
14:51:55
2051
171.6
31/05/2024
14:52:50
2469
171.5
31/05/2024
14:54:55
1681
171.5
31/05/2024
14:54:55
367
171.5
31/05/2024
14:59:32
396
171.3
31/05/2024
14:59:32
1680
171.3
31/05/2024
14:59:32
2763
171.3
31/05/2024
15:00:21
1915
171.4
31/05/2024
15:00:21
2707
171.9
31/05/2024
15:01:32
2116
171.3
31/05/2024
15:06:32
1855
171.2
31/05/2024
15:08:07
1966
171
31/05/2024
15:12:20
700
170.9
31/05/2024
15:12:20
700
170.9
31/05/2024
15:12:20
625
170.9
31/05/2024
15:12:20
2424
170.8
31/05/2024
15:16:56
1783
170.6
31/05/2024
15:19:47
1819
170.4
31/05/2024
15:22:47
2015
170.4
31/05/2024
15:25:20
2518
170.4
31/05/2024
15:25:20
2116
170.2
31/05/2024
15:29:20
1964
170.2
31/05/2024
15:32:20
1938
170.2
31/05/2024
15:35:20
1300
170.2
31/05/2024
15:35:20
676
170.2
31/05/2024
15:37:33
2757
170.2
31/05/2024
15:37:33
2464
170.2
31/05/2024
15:39:13
435
170.2
31/05/2024
15:40:53
479
170.2
31/05/2024
15:42:33
1000
170.4
31/05/2024
15:42:33
2033
170.4
31/05/2024
15:43:23
18
170.2
31/05/2024
15:48:15
5
170.4
31/05/2024
15:50:47
2482
170.6
31/05/2024
15:50:47
2033
170.4
31/05/2024
15:50:47
3960
170.4
31/05/2024
15:50:49
729
170.2
31/05/2024
15:50:49
1098
170.2
31/05/2024
15:57:47
2908
170.4
31/05/2024
15:57:47
800
170.3
31/05/2024
15:57:47
1540
170.3
31/05/2024
15:59:24
1765
170.3
31/05/2024
16:01:24
1931
170.3
31/05/2024
16:03:03
2143
170.1
31/05/2024
16:07:03
2559
170
31/05/2024
16:07:03
12
170
31/05/2024
16:07:03
2265
170.1
31/05/2024
16:07:04
1451
169.9
31/05/2024
16:08:23
503
170
31/05/2024
16:08:23
3846
170
31/05/2024
16:08:23
1563
170
31/05/2024
16:08:23
397
170
31/05/2024
16:08:23
4652
170
31/05/2024
16:15:02
1771
170
31/05/2024
16:15:02
1748
170
31/05/2024
16:15:02
1896
170
31/05/2024
16:15:02
119
170
31/05/2024
16:15:02
2343
170
31/05/2024
16:20:10
6835
170.1
31/05/2024
16:20:10
1730
170.1
31/05/2024
16:22:27
465
170
31/05/2024
16:22:27
1044
170
31/05/2024
16:22:27
934
170
31/05/2024
16:22:27
579
170
31/05/2024
16:22:35
566
170
31/05/2024
16:23:35
174
170.1
31/05/2024
16:23:35
110
170.1
31/05/2024
16:23:35
2391
170.1
31/05/2024
16:25:33
2032
170
31/05/2024
16:25:33
474
170
31/05/2024
16:25:37
590
170
31/05/2024
16:25:37
1679
170
31/05/2024
16:27:32
299
169.9
31/05/2024
16:27:32
1513
169.9
31/05/2024
16:29:15
435
169.7
31/05/2024
16:29:30
10
169.7
31/05/2024
16:29:50
646
169.9