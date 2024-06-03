Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Importverbot für Uran: Hammernachricht im Uran-Superzyklus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19EWG | ISIN: XS1582205040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.06.24
08:23 Uhr
97,85 Euro
-0,01
-0,01 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,8697,9808:42
97,8997,9208:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2024 | 08:10
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS - Contemplating dual-currency green bond issuance

Statkraft AS, rated A/A- (stable/stable) by S&P and Fitch, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB, Handelsbanken, and SEB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a Group Investor Call at 13:00 CEST on Monday 3rd of June. A senior unsecured Green Bond transaction will follow subject to market conditions, with NOK-denominated targeted maturities of 5-10 years, and SEK-denominated targeted maturities of 3-4 years.

The Green Bond Framework and the SPO are available on: https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding/green-finance-framework/

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.