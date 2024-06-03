Statkraft AS - Contemplating dual-currency green bond issuance

Statkraft AS, rated A/A- (stable/stable) by S&P and Fitch, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB, Handelsbanken, and SEB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a Group Investor Call at 13:00 CEST on Monday 3rd of June. A senior unsecured Green Bond transaction will follow subject to market conditions, with NOK-denominated targeted maturities of 5-10 years, and SEK-denominated targeted maturities of 3-4 years.



The Green Bond Framework and the SPO are available on: https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding/green-finance-framework/

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act