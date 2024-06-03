Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Importverbot für Uran: Hammernachricht im Uran-Superzyklus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
03.06.24
08:42 Uhr
5,694 Euro
+0,010
+0,18 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6845,69408:43
5,6965,69808:43
PR Newswire
03.06.2024 | 08:24
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson announces conclusion of Monitorship

  • Ericsson's Monitorship and Plea Agreement concluded on June 2
  • Follows upon certification of Ericsson's anti-corruption compliance program by independent Monitor in March 2024
  • Continuing to cooperate fully with DOJ and SEC investigations on historical conduct

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces the conclusion of the work and term of the independent compliance Monitor appointed by the U.S Department of Justice (DOJ) in June of 2020 in connection with Ericsson's 2019 Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) to resolve historical violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The March 2023 Plea Agreement with the DOJ that followed non-criminal breaches of the DPA has also expired as of June 2.

The role of the independent compliance Monitor over the past four years has been to comprehensively review, assess, evaluate and test all aspects of the company's global anti-corruption compliance program and internal controls. On March 28, 2024, the Monitor certified to DOJ that Ericsson's anti-corruption compliance program has satisfied requirements and is functioning effectively.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "This is an important milestone in our journey to improve our organization. Over the past four years we have implemented important compliance requirements and processes. Our commitment to integrity is rock solid and we have no tolerance for corruption, fraud or other misconduct."

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions and Global Communications Platform. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-announces-conclusion-of-monitorship,c3992637

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3992637/2836813.pdf

Ericsson announces conclusion of Monitorship

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-announces-conclusion-of-monitorship-302161581.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.