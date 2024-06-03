

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen slipped to 5-week lows of 170.89 against the euro and 174.69 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 170.64 and 174.23, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to a 5-day low of 200.65 and a 4-day low of 157.48 from last week's closing quotes of 200.44 and 157.23, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to a 5-day low of 104.73, a 17-year low of 96.81 and 5-week low of 115.54 from last week's closing quotes of 104.65, 96.62 and 115.36, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 172.00 against the euro, 176.00 against the franc, 202.00 against the pound, 162.00 against the greenback, 106.00 against the aussie, 98.00 against the kiwi and 118.00 against the loonie.



