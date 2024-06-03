Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
03 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 31st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 99,185 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           64,185     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7120     GBP1.4600 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6920     GBP1.4480 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7060     GBP1.4523

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,483,317 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
200       1.7100        XDUB     10:53:33      00028962961TRDU1 
784       1.7120        XDUB     11:11:17      00028963027TRDU1 
2,024      1.7120        XDUB     11:11:17      00028963030TRDU1 
1,264      1.7120        XDUB     11:11:17      00028963029TRDU1 
4,153      1.7120        XDUB     11:11:17      00028963028TRDU1 
2,655      1.7120        XDUB     12:25:37      00028963370TRDU1 
54        1.7120        XDUB     12:25:37      00028963369TRDU1 
1,600      1.7120        XDUB     12:25:37      00028963368TRDU1 
3,394      1.7120        XDUB     12:25:37      00028963367TRDU1 
258       1.7120        XDUB     12:25:37      00028963366TRDU1 
140       1.7120        XDUB     12:25:37      00028963365TRDU1 
536       1.7120        XDUB     12:25:37      00028963364TRDU1 
1,600      1.7120        XDUB     12:25:37      00028963363TRDU1 
624       1.7100        XDUB     12:41:55      00028963472TRDU1 
1,416      1.7100        XDUB     12:41:55      00028963471TRDU1 
2,101      1.7060        XDUB     13:12:44      00028963629TRDU1 
2,432      1.7040        XDUB     13:52:08      00028964521TRDU1 
992       1.7000        XDUB     13:54:20      00028964532TRDU1 
2,035      1.7000        XDUB     13:54:20      00028964531TRDU1 
1,015      1.7000        XDUB     13:54:20      00028964530TRDU1 
500       1.6980        XDUB     14:34:53      00028965147TRDU1 
2,411      1.6980        XDUB     14:38:47      00028965250TRDU1 
4,631      1.7000        XDUB     14:47:50      00028965331TRDU1 
1,209      1.7120        XDUB     15:07:00      00028965498TRDU1 
793       1.7120        XDUB     15:07:00      00028965497TRDU1 
2,240      1.7100        XDUB     15:12:42      00028965526TRDU1 
1,596      1.7080        XDUB     15:15:35      00028965564TRDU1 
2,166      1.7060        XDUB     15:24:13      00028965647TRDU1 
2,058      1.7060        XDUB     15:24:13      00028965646TRDU1 
26        1.6920        XDUB     15:38:20      00028965836TRDU1 
850       1.7040        XDUB     15:43:16      00028965902TRDU1 
1,551      1.7040        XDUB     15:43:16      00028965901TRDU1 
2,267      1.7020        XDUB     15:44:34      00028965913TRDU1 
2,256      1.7000        XDUB     15:44:34      00028965915TRDU1 
1,507      1.7000        XDUB     15:44:34      00028965914TRDU1 
2,007      1.7020        XDUB     16:00:47      00028966186TRDU1 
243       1.7020        XDUB     16:08:34      00028966311TRDU1 
2,015      1.7020        XDUB     16:08:34      00028966310TRDU1 
1,600      1.7040        XDUB     16:26:11      00028966674TRDU1 
2,982      1.7040        XDUB     16:26:11      00028966673TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
54        1.4560        XLON     11:11:58      00028963036TRDU1 
409       1.4560        XLON     11:11:58      00028963037TRDU1 
1,428      1.4560        XLON     11:17:18      00028963065TRDU1 
846       1.4560        XLON     11:17:18      00028963066TRDU1 
754       1.4560        XLON     11:17:18      00028963067TRDU1 
1,319      1.4560        XLON     11:17:18      00028963068TRDU1 
307       1.4600        XLON     12:25:37      00028963361TRDU1 
4,002      1.4600        XLON     12:25:37      00028963362TRDU1 
2,186      1.4560        XLON     12:50:11      00028963534TRDU1 
4,245      1.4520        XLON     13:54:10      00028964529TRDU1 
752       1.4480        XLON     14:47:51      00028965332TRDU1 
2,728      1.4480        XLON     14:47:51      00028965333TRDU1 
1,879      1.4480        XLON     14:47:51      00028965334TRDU1 
988       1.4480        XLON     14:47:51      00028965335TRDU1 
264       1.4480        XLON     14:47:51      00028965336TRDU1 
2,157      1.4480        XLON     15:24:29      00028965648TRDU1 
2,225      1.4480        XLON     15:24:29      00028965649TRDU1 
8        1.4500        XLON     15:59:28      00028966158TRDU1 
54        1.4500        XLON     16:06:21      00028966288TRDU1 
2,480      1.4520        XLON     16:09:54      00028966325TRDU1 
100       1.4500        XLON     16:09:54      00028966326TRDU1 
54        1.4500        XLON     16:09:54      00028966327TRDU1 
54        1.4500        XLON     16:14:33      00028966478TRDU1 
826       1.4500        XLON     16:14:33      00028966479TRDU1 
142       1.4500        XLON     16:14:56      00028966484TRDU1 
805       1.4500        XLON     16:14:56      00028966485TRDU1 
54        1.4500        XLON     16:14:56      00028966486TRDU1 
185       1.4500        XLON     16:15:35      00028966490TRDU1 
53        1.4500        XLON     16:15:35      00028966491TRDU1 
837       1.4500        XLON     16:26:11      00028966671TRDU1 
194       1.4500        XLON     16:26:11      00028966672TRDU1 
785       1.4500        XLON     16:26:44      00028966676TRDU1 
1,537      1.4520        XLON     16:28:40      00028966687TRDU1 
289       1.4520        XLON     16:28:40      00028966688TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 325252 
EQS News ID:  1915795 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915795&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
