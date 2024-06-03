DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03 June 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 31st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 99,185 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 64,185 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7120 GBP1.4600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6920 GBP1.4480 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7060 GBP1.4523

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,483,317 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 200 1.7100 XDUB 10:53:33 00028962961TRDU1 784 1.7120 XDUB 11:11:17 00028963027TRDU1 2,024 1.7120 XDUB 11:11:17 00028963030TRDU1 1,264 1.7120 XDUB 11:11:17 00028963029TRDU1 4,153 1.7120 XDUB 11:11:17 00028963028TRDU1 2,655 1.7120 XDUB 12:25:37 00028963370TRDU1 54 1.7120 XDUB 12:25:37 00028963369TRDU1 1,600 1.7120 XDUB 12:25:37 00028963368TRDU1 3,394 1.7120 XDUB 12:25:37 00028963367TRDU1 258 1.7120 XDUB 12:25:37 00028963366TRDU1 140 1.7120 XDUB 12:25:37 00028963365TRDU1 536 1.7120 XDUB 12:25:37 00028963364TRDU1 1,600 1.7120 XDUB 12:25:37 00028963363TRDU1 624 1.7100 XDUB 12:41:55 00028963472TRDU1 1,416 1.7100 XDUB 12:41:55 00028963471TRDU1 2,101 1.7060 XDUB 13:12:44 00028963629TRDU1 2,432 1.7040 XDUB 13:52:08 00028964521TRDU1 992 1.7000 XDUB 13:54:20 00028964532TRDU1 2,035 1.7000 XDUB 13:54:20 00028964531TRDU1 1,015 1.7000 XDUB 13:54:20 00028964530TRDU1 500 1.6980 XDUB 14:34:53 00028965147TRDU1 2,411 1.6980 XDUB 14:38:47 00028965250TRDU1 4,631 1.7000 XDUB 14:47:50 00028965331TRDU1 1,209 1.7120 XDUB 15:07:00 00028965498TRDU1 793 1.7120 XDUB 15:07:00 00028965497TRDU1 2,240 1.7100 XDUB 15:12:42 00028965526TRDU1 1,596 1.7080 XDUB 15:15:35 00028965564TRDU1 2,166 1.7060 XDUB 15:24:13 00028965647TRDU1 2,058 1.7060 XDUB 15:24:13 00028965646TRDU1 26 1.6920 XDUB 15:38:20 00028965836TRDU1 850 1.7040 XDUB 15:43:16 00028965902TRDU1 1,551 1.7040 XDUB 15:43:16 00028965901TRDU1 2,267 1.7020 XDUB 15:44:34 00028965913TRDU1 2,256 1.7000 XDUB 15:44:34 00028965915TRDU1 1,507 1.7000 XDUB 15:44:34 00028965914TRDU1 2,007 1.7020 XDUB 16:00:47 00028966186TRDU1 243 1.7020 XDUB 16:08:34 00028966311TRDU1 2,015 1.7020 XDUB 16:08:34 00028966310TRDU1 1,600 1.7040 XDUB 16:26:11 00028966674TRDU1 2,982 1.7040 XDUB 16:26:11 00028966673TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 54 1.4560 XLON 11:11:58 00028963036TRDU1 409 1.4560 XLON 11:11:58 00028963037TRDU1 1,428 1.4560 XLON 11:17:18 00028963065TRDU1 846 1.4560 XLON 11:17:18 00028963066TRDU1 754 1.4560 XLON 11:17:18 00028963067TRDU1 1,319 1.4560 XLON 11:17:18 00028963068TRDU1 307 1.4600 XLON 12:25:37 00028963361TRDU1 4,002 1.4600 XLON 12:25:37 00028963362TRDU1 2,186 1.4560 XLON 12:50:11 00028963534TRDU1 4,245 1.4520 XLON 13:54:10 00028964529TRDU1 752 1.4480 XLON 14:47:51 00028965332TRDU1 2,728 1.4480 XLON 14:47:51 00028965333TRDU1 1,879 1.4480 XLON 14:47:51 00028965334TRDU1 988 1.4480 XLON 14:47:51 00028965335TRDU1 264 1.4480 XLON 14:47:51 00028965336TRDU1 2,157 1.4480 XLON 15:24:29 00028965648TRDU1 2,225 1.4480 XLON 15:24:29 00028965649TRDU1 8 1.4500 XLON 15:59:28 00028966158TRDU1 54 1.4500 XLON 16:06:21 00028966288TRDU1 2,480 1.4520 XLON 16:09:54 00028966325TRDU1 100 1.4500 XLON 16:09:54 00028966326TRDU1 54 1.4500 XLON 16:09:54 00028966327TRDU1 54 1.4500 XLON 16:14:33 00028966478TRDU1 826 1.4500 XLON 16:14:33 00028966479TRDU1 142 1.4500 XLON 16:14:56 00028966484TRDU1 805 1.4500 XLON 16:14:56 00028966485TRDU1 54 1.4500 XLON 16:14:56 00028966486TRDU1 185 1.4500 XLON 16:15:35 00028966490TRDU1 53 1.4500 XLON 16:15:35 00028966491TRDU1 837 1.4500 XLON 16:26:11 00028966671TRDU1 194 1.4500 XLON 16:26:11 00028966672TRDU1 785 1.4500 XLON 16:26:44 00028966676TRDU1 1,537 1.4520 XLON 16:28:40 00028966687TRDU1 289 1.4520 XLON 16:28:40 00028966688TRDU1

