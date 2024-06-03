Avado Launches "Elevating HR with AI" Bootcamp: Empowering HR and L&D Professionals in the New Era of AI

LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avado, a leader in professional development and CIPD training, is excited to announce the launch of its new bootcamp, "Elevating HR with AI". This immersive, one-day programme is designed to help Human Resources and Learning & Development professionals thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

Organisations face several significant barriers when it comes to adopting AI. According to a report by IDC, about 43% need to reallocate their spending towards AI within the next 24 months. A notable 52% report a lack of skilled workers necessary for successful AI deployment and 28% are worried about data security and intellectual property loss. The "Elevating HR with AI" bootcamp is crafted for HR and L&D professionals to close this gap in skills and confidence within their organisation and to harness the transformative power of AI. This unique learning experience, led by expert facilitators at Avado, will demystify AI and its applications in HR, offering participants real-world case studies and actionable insights to drive positive change.

Participants will delve into the potential of AI, uncovering how it can enhance roles within HR and L&D. They will identify the business areas most affected by AI and understand what these changes mean for their organisations. The bootcamp also covers how to become a 'Fast Follower', adopting AI effectively trends develop. Additionally, attendees will be equipped with essential tools and techniques for AI integration and explore the ethical implications and discrimination challenges associated with AI.

The bootcamp is designed to build trust in AI tools while getting HR professionals excited about the potential to enhance their roles. It highlights the urgent need for immediate action around AI tools to future-proof HR functions. Participants will learn how to combine their human expertise with AI tools and be positioned as leaders in AI initiatives within their organisations.

Alexis Jackson, CEO of Avado said, "AI is more than a trend; it's a transformative force. Managing its complexities, from varying employee skill levels to compliance yet maintaining the human touch in HR, is challenging. This bootcamp empowers HR professionals to lead this change, providing the resources needed to stay ahead and foster continuous learning within their organisations."

The bootcamp features facilitator-led, interactive sessions. High-energy group discussions foster collaboration and idea sharing, scenario-based activities provide practical experience, while reflective exercises encourage deep thinking about AI applications in HR. Participants will also gain access to a comprehensive suite of PDF resources designed to help them apply their new skills immediately. These resources include strategy playbooks, AI toolkits, compliance documentation, and step-by-step guides, providing future-proof tools and knowledge to excel in the ever-evolving field of HR.

The programme runs for a full day, from 9 am to 4 pm (BST). The first cohort, starting on 13th June, has already sold out during the presale to Avado Connect members. The next cohorts are scheduled for Wednesday 26th June, and Thursday 11th July. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended. Each cohort will gain additional access to 5monthly, one-hour masterclasses, to stay up to date on the latest AI trends in HR.

For more information and to register for the Elevating HR with AI bootcamp, visit the website.

The bootcamp can be customised to fit your organisational context through bespoke case studies relevant to your sector. This is an optional add-on, for closed cohorts only. Contact Avado directly for business enquiries.

About Avado

Avado is the trusted training partner for HR professionals in the UK and globally. Over the past 10 years, we have supported more than 100,000 learners towards their professional goals, providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in their career.

