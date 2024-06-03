Oppo
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2024 - The UEFA Champions League final kicked off today at London's legendary Wembley Stadium. As the Official Global Partner of the top-flight football competition, OPPO brought its flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X7 Ultra, to capture unforgettable moments from the match and celebrate the crowning of the 2024 UEFA Champions League winners.
Shot on OPPO Find X7 Ultra
Kaka's What A Shot at OPPO lounge
OPPO Booth at the Champions Festival
OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.
