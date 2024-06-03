Dstny Wins Prestigious Computable Award 'IT Project of the Year' with Standaard Boekhandel

BRUSSELS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny has been awarded the Computable Award for 'IT Project of the Year' for their innovative all-in-one cloud platform for business communications, which they implemented at Standaard Boekhandel. This award was presented during the ICT trade fair Cybersec Europe in Brussels.

Computable presented its prestigious awards for the ninth time on Thursday, May 30, 2024, across eleven categories. Despite strong competition, Dstny was honored in the category of 'IT Project of the Year'. The expert jury commended Dstny's comprehensive approach that transformed Standaard Boekhandel's business communication and supported hybrid working.

Standaard Boekhandel previously had mobile and fixed telephony with different providers, resulting in inefficient management and a lack of oversight. Requesting, terminating, and changing subscriptions was time-consuming. Additionally, calls to fixed numbers could not be answered on mobile phones, compromising the company's reachability, a real problem in times of hybrid working. Moreover, the physical telephone exchanges at two locations were difficult to maintain and lacked modern features and integration capabilities.

The implementation of the all-in-one Dstny cloud platform ensures that employees are now reachable on both their mobile and business numbers on any device and at any time. Calls are automatically forwarded to a colleague if not answered, ensuring customers always reach someone.

"Dstny's cloud platform for business communications is used by 653 employees across all branches of Standaard Boekhandel. The project, completed in 2023, has led to higher customer satisfaction, cost-effective implementation and maintenance, and improved efficiency and productivity through better collaboration," said Christopher De Wachter, Lead System and Network Administrator at Standaard Boekhandel.

Thomas Wouters, Sales Director Dstny Belgium: "We are honored to receive this prestigious award. Our collaboration with Standaard Boekhandel demonstrates how essential integrated communication solutions are for modern businesses. This award confirms our commitment to delivering innovative communication tools that help businesses work more efficiently and effectively."

About Dstny

Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3,5 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with products delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries.

