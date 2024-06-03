REMINDER: AS DelfinGroup shares public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process From May 20, 2024, 10:00 EEST AS DelfinGroup shares (ISIN code: LV0000101806) public offer subscription process will be launched. The Subscription process closing date is June 3, 2024, 15:30 EEST. Up to 7,795,000 existing AS DelfinGroup shares owned by AS ALPPES CAPITAL and up to 4,190,000 existing AS DelfinGroup shares owned by SIA CURIOSITY CAPITAL are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The offer price is EUR 1.09 per one share. Each investor may subscribe for the minimum of one share. The shares are registered under the ISIN code LV0000101806. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LV0000101806): DGR1ROFFER3 The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: May 20, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00 May 21 - June 2, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00 June 3, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: June 5, 2024. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Rules of AS DelfinGroup Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and Prospectus are attached to the announcement and additional information about the offer is available here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b7c22bb64690ec75dbb804aeed5fcf5d1&lang=e n Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1226265