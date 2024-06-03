Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024
Importverbot für Uran: Hammernachricht im Uran-Superzyklus!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2024 | 09:10
TPAY MOBILE: TPAY releases a white paper on How Open Banking Empowers Financial Freedom

TPAY releases a white paper on How Open Banking Empowers Financial Freedom.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPAY, the leading payments provider in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (META), has published a comprehensive white paper detailing the benefits of Open Banking for businesses and consumers through data aggregation. This white paper examines the evolving market dynamics globally and within the Middle East, highlighting the challenges and opportunities ahead.

According to Fintech Galaxy, the Open Banking market in the MENA region, valued at $400 million in 2022, is projected to reach $1.17 billion by 2027 at a 25% CAGR. Alternatively, some forecasts predict a growth to $11.74 billion by 2027 with a 45% CAGR.

TPAY is dedicated to educating our merchant community on the transformative impact of Open Banking. Our goal is to help them strategically position themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities. We believe that increasing the awareness of Open Banking will foster a dynamic and innovative financial ecosystem, benefiting both the industry and consumers.

Download the White Paper for FREE: Brave New World of Open Banking.

About TPAY
We serve as the connector, bringing the unconnected into the digital world.
We aim to connect the entire Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, and make the digital world accessible to all by being the most reliable facilitator for digital micropayments in the region.

Our offerings:

  1. A full-service, end-to-end solution connects digital service providers to potential of millions of users.
  2. Simple but transformative technology allows merchants and telecom operators to access and accept payments from consumers in more than 30 countries.
  3. Reliable facilitator eliminates the complexity by simplifying and handling the legal, financial including the cross-border settlements, and operational processes so our partners can focus on growing further in META with additional revenue channels.

The world's tech brands: Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, Anghami, beIN, and others trust TPAY.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3847b170-9b36-4343-9ab2-40c5f0c710af


