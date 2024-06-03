Tineco updates its ecosystem with a new model: the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6. This floor washer has a unique peculiarity: it is able to bend 180° degrees, so as to reach any surface, whether under furniture or a hidden corner of the house.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603868347/en/

TINECO FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 (Photo: Business Wire)

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies, including the iLoop Smart Sensor, the MHCBS self-cleaning system and pouch cells, Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 has a considerable and improved autonomy of 40 minutes.

The new HyperStretch technology

Thanks to HyperStretch technology, the device can tilt up to 180° without compromising its suction power, allowing easy maneuverability under furniture and reaching narrow spaces, where dust and crumbs usually hide.

Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 has a renewed design: the clean water tank is positioned above the brush, and has a height of only 13 cm when fully extended. Additionally, Tineco's new three-chamber dirty water separation system effectively separates solids, liquids and air, isolating dirt to protect the engine and maintaining maximum cleaning power even in a horizontal position.

Furthermore, thanks to even thinner edges on three sides, the brush is able to adapt to every corner and recess, forming a perfect match with the HyperStretch feature of the new Tineco Stretch S6.

A smart device

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is able to self-clean from the hose to the brush in two minutes with fresh water at 70?. After this step, self-drying takes place for 5 minutes at 70°C, which leaves no trace of water. The brush roll rotates in both directions to make it softer and drier, thus also reducing the risk of odors.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 inherits all the smart features of the previous models: MHCBS technology, pouch cells and iLoop sensor. Thanks to the MHCBS technology, the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 roller is always clean, thus guaranteeing the constant cleaning of the floors, remaining free of streaks and residues. The technology includes a floating scraper that effectively removes dirt, preventing dirty water from leaving stains on the floor.

Besides, pouch cells offer numerous advantages compared to traditional batteries, including greater energy efficiency, a lifespan extended by up to three times and a significant reduction in environmental impact.

Thanks to the iLoop sensor, FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 adapts the suction power based on the dirt condition, ensuring effective cleaning and reducing battery waste. Thanks to an enhanced battery, Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 Stretch boasts an autonomy of 40 minutes, even after multiple uses.

Price and availability

Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 Stretch can be purchased from Amazon and official Tineco store starting from now with a price of 599,00€.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603868347/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com