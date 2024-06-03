DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 31-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4686.1227 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41111532 CODE: PRJU LN ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRJU LN Sequence No.: 325428 EQS News ID: 1916351 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1916351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)