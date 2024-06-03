UST Acquires Endeavor Consulting Group, Further Strengthening Its Position in Life Sciences and SAP Practices

Strategic acquisition complements UST's offerings and bolsters innovation in a dynamic market segment

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has acquired Endeavor Consulting Group, a global player in supply chain management and product commercialization consulting. Endeavor, founded in 2006 and based in Wayne, PA, serves clients in North America and Europe. Endeavor has strong expertise in life sciences and has achieved SAP Gold Partner status.

The strategic acquisition of Endeavor will enhance UST's presence in several key sectors. This includes strengthening UST's position with pharmaceutical, biopharma, and medical technology device customers, further reinforcing its status as a reliable partner in these industries.

This acquisition fuels innovation and uniquely positions UST in the market. By combining Endeavor's extensive technical expertise with UST's cutting-edge accelerators and SaaS++ offerings, UST is able to significantly enhance client operational efficiency, increasing their returns on technology investments as well as their capacity for innovation. With improved ERP systems, quality management, supply chain, and digital transformation capabilities, UST is set to further expedite product launches and commercialization utilizing Industry 4.0 technologies.

"UST's acquisition of Endeavor enhances the continued acceleration of our domain specialization as exemplified by UST Evolve in the business transformation space and, with Endeavor's deep expertise, we will be better positioned to meet emerging client needs through pioneering solutions. Uniting the experience and resources of our two companies opens exciting new possibilities to drive meaningful innovation. For example, integrating Endeavor's portfolio with UST's SAP Services and Business Solutions such as UST Sentry, UST Optum, UST AlphaAI, and UST SmartOps will improve our positioning in the life sciences sector," said Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST.

"We are excited to join UST, and leveraging the company's resources as well as its innovative range of platforms and solutions will allow us to continue scaling our offerings while also accelerating operations," said Ben David, Chief Executive Officer, Endeavor.

"This acquisition will enhance UST's Life Sciences management consulting and SAP offerings, facilitating breakthrough solutions to emerging challenges faced by pharmaceutical, biopharma, and medical device clients," said Anu Koshy, Head of Life Sciences, UST.

"The need for digital Pharma 4.0 technology enablers has never been greater, and we are thrilled to combine Endeavor's SAP platform solutions and knowledge with UST's scaled and expansive digital solutions," said Chris Chambers, President, Endeavor.

By acquiring Endeavor, UST has again underscored its commitment to deliver innovative solutions to clients and partners in every sector in which it operates. Furthermore, the acquisition represents a significant step forward for the company as it advances its digital transformation capabilities in the dynamic Life Sciences sector.

JEGI CLARITY acted as the financial advisor to Endeavor Consulting Group in the transaction.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations-delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact-touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor Consulting Group is a leader in life science supply chain and SAP consulting services. Endeavor has a combined 110 years of experience in all areas of life sciences operations including ERP, GxP processes, manufacturing and quality management, shop floor integration, digital industry 4.0 solutions, supply chain, product launch, commercialization, quality assurance, e-commerce, packaging, tech transfer, regulatory, PMO, strategy, rapid response, external manufacturing, and more. For more information, please visit: www.endeavorcg.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, India:

Adfactors PR

ust@adfactorspr.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ust-acquires-endeavor-consulting-group-further-strengthening-its-position-in-life-sciences-and-sap-practices-302160758.html