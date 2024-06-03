Skanska builds factory buildings in Tampere, Finland, for EUR 99M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Metso Oyj to build phase 1 of the Lokomotion Technology Center in Tampere, Finland. The scope in first phase covers the AGG Lokotrack factory and warehouses. The contract is worth EUR 99M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.
Skanska builds infrastructure and new buildings totaling about 34,000 gross square meters. The buildings are a part of a Lokomotion Technology Center's first construction phase. The factory will design, test, and produce aggregates and sand production technologies, equipment, and components. The Technology Center is aiming for BREEAM environmental classification.
Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2024 and will be completed in the third quarter of 2027.
