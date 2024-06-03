Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Skanska builds factory buildings in Tampere, Finland, for EUR 99M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Metso Oyj to build phase 1 of the Lokomotion Technology Center in Tampere, Finland. The scope in first phase covers the AGG Lokotrack factory and warehouses. The contract is worth EUR 99M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

Skanska builds infrastructure and new buildings totaling about 34,000 gross square meters. The buildings are a part of a Lokomotion Technology Center's first construction phase. The factory will design, test, and produce aggregates and sand production technologies, equipment, and components. The Technology Center is aiming for BREEAM environmental classification.

Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2024 and will be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Pilvimaari Strömberg, Communications Manager, Skanska Finland, tel +358 40 5194787

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-factory-buildings-in-tampere--finland--for-eur-99m--about-sek-1-1-billion,c3993210

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3993210/2839634.pdf

20240603 FI tech building

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---lokomotion-technology-center-phase-1,c3306298

Image 1 - Lokomotion Technology Center phase 1

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---lokomotion-technology-center-phase-1,c3306297

Image 2 - Lokomotion Technology Center phase 1

SOURCE Skanska

