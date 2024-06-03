First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of Unit Rights

Unit Rights - UR - in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 7 June 2024. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061670205 (BRAINP) will be traded exclusive of Unit Rights (UR). ISIN: DK0062955415 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Brain+ UR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 9:11 (DK) Shareholders in Brain+ A/S will be allocated one (1) unit right per share held in the company on the record date. Nine (9) unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) Unit at the subscription price. Each Unit consists of eleven (11) new shares and nine (9) warrant of series TO 4. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 7 June - 20 June 2024 Unit Rights (both days included) : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 338580 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short BRAINP UR name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North Denmark / 100 Segment / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table /no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG