Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024 | 10:10
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of Unit Rights

Unit Rights - UR - in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 7 June 2024. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061670205 (BRAINP) will be traded exclusive of Unit Rights (UR). 



ISIN:    DK0062955415                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:    Brain+ UR                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:   9:11 (DK)                              
      Shareholders in Brain+ A/S will be allocated one (1) unit right per 
       share held in the company on the record date. Nine (9) unit rights 
       entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) Unit at the      
       subscription price. Each Unit consists of eleven (11) new shares  
       and nine (9) warrant of series TO 4.                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in  7 June - 20 June 2024                        
 Unit                                      
 Rights                                     
 (both                                     
 days                                      
 included)                                   
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook  338580                               
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short    BRAINP UR                              
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market   First North Denmark / 100                      
 Segment /                                   
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size  MiFID II tick size table                      
 /no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code  DSME                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.