

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerillion plc (CER.L), a provider of billing, charging and customer management systems to the telecoms industry, announced Monday a project with Virgin Media Ireland, a connected entertainment cable and broadcast business in Ireland.



Under the deal, Cerillion will implement its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite to help Virgin Media Ireland simplify and automate its operations for its broadband and mobile customer base.



According to the company, Virgin Media Ireland, due to a complex ecosystem of legacy solutions, required to find the right BSS/OSS partner to transform its business and provide a platform upon which to grow and monetise new services.



Cerillion was selected following an in-depth tender process, due to its functional breadth and out-of-the-box pre-integration of core BSS/OSS modules. The company's track record of success and strong customer references with multi-service CSPs in Europe were also considered, it said.



Cerillion said its BSS/OSS suite and SaaS delivery enables rapid implementation with ease of integration and maintenance.



Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion, said, 'This project with Virgin Media Ireland not only validates the exceptional capabilities of the Cerillion team, but also reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions that truly empower businesses. In a highly competitive tender process, our success underscores our dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity, and we are delighted to be working with Virgin Media Ireland on this exciting transformation project.'



In London, Cerillion shares were trading at 1,590 pence, up 3.3 percent.



