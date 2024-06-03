Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
3 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
31 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
34,595
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
755.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
735.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
748.6011p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,688,874 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,767,298 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
803
738
08:10:30
OD_80RsU2b-00
XLON
158
735
08:14:32
OD_80RtUtv-00
XLON
202
738
08:54:34
OD_80S3ZgR-00
XLON
487
742
09:13:13
OD_80S8Grx-00
XLON
467
742
09:13:13
OD_80S8Grx-02
XLON
1842
743
10:05:34
OD_80SLS1P-00
XLON
30
743
10:05:34
OD_80SLS1Q-00
XLON
945
743
10:05:34
OD_80SLS1T-00
XLON
422
748
10:21:46
OD_80SPWqf-00
XLON
316
746
10:21:46
OD_80SPWqg-01
BATE
549
748
10:21:46
OD_80SPWqh-00
XLON
76
746
10:21:46
OD_80SPWqh-02
BATE
464
746
10:21:46
OD_80SPWqi-00
CHIX
1438
746
10:21:46
OD_80SPWqj-00
XLON
40
745
10:21:46
OD_80SPWss-00
XLON
9
742
10:42:35
OD_80SUldz-00
XLON
225
742
10:42:35
OD_80SUldz-02
XLON
6
742
10:42:35
OD_80SUle0-00
XLON
180
741
11:13:08
OD_80ScSeX-00
XLON
194
741
11:13:08
OD_80ScSeY-00
TRQX
18
741
11:13:08
OD_80ScSeY-02
TRQX
161
741
11:13:09
OD_80ScSsS-00
XLON
131
741
11:29:09
OD_80SgUcJ-00
XLON
373
745
12:25:12
OD_80SubUI-00
XLON
189
745
12:29:13
OD_80SvcBM-00
XLON
96
745
12:33:13
OD_80Swccg-00
XLON
48
745
12:37:13
OD_80Sxd3P-00
XLON
24
745
12:41:14
OD_80Sydkd-00
XLON
12
745
12:45:14
OD_80SzeBS-00
XLON
6
745
12:49:15
OD_80T0esn-00
XLON
5
745
12:53:15
OD_80T1fJY-00
XLON
220
745
13:07:34
OD_80T5GrA-00
CHIX
229
745
13:07:34
OD_80T5GrA-02
CHIX
28
745
13:07:34
OD_80T5GrB-00
XLON
19
745
13:28:15
OD_80TATex-00
XLON
53
749
13:48:41
OD_80TFcRw-00
BATE
364
749
13:48:41
OD_80TFcRw-02
BATE
71
749
13:48:41
OD_80TFcSl-00
CHIX
220
751
13:55:43
OD_80THOLH-00
CHIX
48
751
13:59:46
OD_80TIPYV-00
CHIX
47
751
13:59:47
OD_80TIPoV-00
CHIX
499
749
14:31:03
OD_80TQHlk-00
XLON
465
749
14:31:03
OD_80TQHlk-02
CHIX
159
749
14:31:03
OD_80TQHll-00
XLON
82
749
14:31:03
OD_80TQHll-02
XLON
245
749
14:31:03
OD_80TQHlm-00
XLON
329
754
14:39:05
OD_80TSJF7-00
CHIX
24
755
14:52:36
OD_80TViDZ-00
XLON
480
755
14:52:36
OD_80TViDZ-02
XLON
7
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDa-01
XLON
88
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDa-03
AQXE
88
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDe-00
BATE
825
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDg-00
CHIX
373
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDg-02
BATE
52
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDh-00
XLON
856
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDh-02
XLON
195
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDh-04
AQXE
323
754
14:52:36
OD_80TViDi-00
XLON
42
753
14:52:38
OD_80TVimx-00
CHIX
687
753
14:52:38
OD_80TVimx-02
CHIX
607
753
14:52:38
OD_80TVimy-00
XLON
12
753
14:52:38
OD_80TVimy-02
XLON
47
752
14:52:42
OD_80TVjlU-00
CHIX
350
752
14:52:42
OD_80TVjlW-00
CHIX
61
752
14:52:42
OD_80TVjlY-00
CHIX
429
752
14:52:42
OD_80TVjlb-00
XLON
139
752
14:52:42
OD_80TVjlb-02
CHIX
370
752
14:55:55
OD_80TWXy5-00
CHIX
291
751
15:11:48
OD_80TaXmk-00
AQXE
237
752
15:11:48
OD_80TaXml-00
TRQX
13
752
15:11:48
OD_80TaXml-02
CHIX
361
752
15:11:48
OD_80TaXmm-01
BATE
237
752
15:11:48
OD_80TaXmn-00
CHIX
164
752
15:11:48
OD_80TaXmn-02
CHIX
516
752
15:11:48
OD_80TaXmo-00
XLON
106
752
15:11:48
OD_80TaXmo-02
XLON
227
751
15:11:48
OD_80TaXmp-01
XLON
84
751
15:11:48
OD_80TaXmq-00
XLON
30
751
15:19:49
OD_80TcZ2C-00
CHIX
140
749
15:25:10
OD_80TduXK-00
XLON
197
749
15:25:10
OD_80TduXL-00
XLON
378
749
15:25:10
OD_80TduXL-02
CHIX
445
749
15:25:10
OD_80TduXL-04
BATE
3654
749
15:25:10
OD_80TduXM-01
XLON
1010
749
15:32:25
OD_80TfjaB-00
XLON
398
749
15:32:25
OD_80TfjaB-02
BATE
375
749
15:32:25
OD_80TfjaC-00
CHIX
313
749
15:32:25
OD_80TfjaC-02
CHIX
138
748
15:32:40
OD_80Tfnhk-00
XLON
259
749
15:45:56
OD_80Tj8hR-00
AQXE
665
749
15:45:56
OD_80Tj8hR-02
XLON
440
749
15:48:56
OD_80TjtVY-00
CHIX
877
749
15:48:56
OD_80TjtVZ-00
CHIX
360
749
15:49:14
OD_80TjyBt-00
XLON
210
749
15:49:14
OD_80TjyBu-01
XLON
811
750
16:00:26
OD_80Tmmx1-00
XLON
1215
752
16:21:18
OD_80Ts2e9-00
XLON
625
752
16:21:18
OD_80Ts2eA-01
CHIX
365
752
16:21:18
OD_80Ts2eA-03
BATE
390
751
16:25:59
OD_80TtDvZ-00
CHIX
15
753
16:29:41
OD_80Tu9Z1-00
AQXE