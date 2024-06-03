Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.06.2024
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

3 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

31 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

34,595

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

755.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

735.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

748.6011p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,688,874 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,767,298 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

803

738

08:10:30

OD_80RsU2b-00

XLON

158

735

08:14:32

OD_80RtUtv-00

XLON

202

738

08:54:34

OD_80S3ZgR-00

XLON

487

742

09:13:13

OD_80S8Grx-00

XLON

467

742

09:13:13

OD_80S8Grx-02

XLON

1842

743

10:05:34

OD_80SLS1P-00

XLON

30

743

10:05:34

OD_80SLS1Q-00

XLON

945

743

10:05:34

OD_80SLS1T-00

XLON

422

748

10:21:46

OD_80SPWqf-00

XLON

316

746

10:21:46

OD_80SPWqg-01

BATE

549

748

10:21:46

OD_80SPWqh-00

XLON

76

746

10:21:46

OD_80SPWqh-02

BATE

464

746

10:21:46

OD_80SPWqi-00

CHIX

1438

746

10:21:46

OD_80SPWqj-00

XLON

40

745

10:21:46

OD_80SPWss-00

XLON

9

742

10:42:35

OD_80SUldz-00

XLON

225

742

10:42:35

OD_80SUldz-02

XLON

6

742

10:42:35

OD_80SUle0-00

XLON

180

741

11:13:08

OD_80ScSeX-00

XLON

194

741

11:13:08

OD_80ScSeY-00

TRQX

18

741

11:13:08

OD_80ScSeY-02

TRQX

161

741

11:13:09

OD_80ScSsS-00

XLON

131

741

11:29:09

OD_80SgUcJ-00

XLON

373

745

12:25:12

OD_80SubUI-00

XLON

189

745

12:29:13

OD_80SvcBM-00

XLON

96

745

12:33:13

OD_80Swccg-00

XLON

48

745

12:37:13

OD_80Sxd3P-00

XLON

24

745

12:41:14

OD_80Sydkd-00

XLON

12

745

12:45:14

OD_80SzeBS-00

XLON

6

745

12:49:15

OD_80T0esn-00

XLON

5

745

12:53:15

OD_80T1fJY-00

XLON

220

745

13:07:34

OD_80T5GrA-00

CHIX

229

745

13:07:34

OD_80T5GrA-02

CHIX

28

745

13:07:34

OD_80T5GrB-00

XLON

19

745

13:28:15

OD_80TATex-00

XLON

53

749

13:48:41

OD_80TFcRw-00

BATE

364

749

13:48:41

OD_80TFcRw-02

BATE

71

749

13:48:41

OD_80TFcSl-00

CHIX

220

751

13:55:43

OD_80THOLH-00

CHIX

48

751

13:59:46

OD_80TIPYV-00

CHIX

47

751

13:59:47

OD_80TIPoV-00

CHIX

499

749

14:31:03

OD_80TQHlk-00

XLON

465

749

14:31:03

OD_80TQHlk-02

CHIX

159

749

14:31:03

OD_80TQHll-00

XLON

82

749

14:31:03

OD_80TQHll-02

XLON

245

749

14:31:03

OD_80TQHlm-00

XLON

329

754

14:39:05

OD_80TSJF7-00

CHIX

24

755

14:52:36

OD_80TViDZ-00

XLON

480

755

14:52:36

OD_80TViDZ-02

XLON

7

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDa-01

XLON

88

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDa-03

AQXE

88

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDe-00

BATE

825

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDg-00

CHIX

373

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDg-02

BATE

52

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDh-00

XLON

856

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDh-02

XLON

195

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDh-04

AQXE

323

754

14:52:36

OD_80TViDi-00

XLON

42

753

14:52:38

OD_80TVimx-00

CHIX

687

753

14:52:38

OD_80TVimx-02

CHIX

607

753

14:52:38

OD_80TVimy-00

XLON

12

753

14:52:38

OD_80TVimy-02

XLON

47

752

14:52:42

OD_80TVjlU-00

CHIX

350

752

14:52:42

OD_80TVjlW-00

CHIX

61

752

14:52:42

OD_80TVjlY-00

CHIX

429

752

14:52:42

OD_80TVjlb-00

XLON

139

752

14:52:42

OD_80TVjlb-02

CHIX

370

752

14:55:55

OD_80TWXy5-00

CHIX

291

751

15:11:48

OD_80TaXmk-00

AQXE

237

752

15:11:48

OD_80TaXml-00

TRQX

13

752

15:11:48

OD_80TaXml-02

CHIX

361

752

15:11:48

OD_80TaXmm-01

BATE

237

752

15:11:48

OD_80TaXmn-00

CHIX

164

752

15:11:48

OD_80TaXmn-02

CHIX

516

752

15:11:48

OD_80TaXmo-00

XLON

106

752

15:11:48

OD_80TaXmo-02

XLON

227

751

15:11:48

OD_80TaXmp-01

XLON

84

751

15:11:48

OD_80TaXmq-00

XLON

30

751

15:19:49

OD_80TcZ2C-00

CHIX

140

749

15:25:10

OD_80TduXK-00

XLON

197

749

15:25:10

OD_80TduXL-00

XLON

378

749

15:25:10

OD_80TduXL-02

CHIX

445

749

15:25:10

OD_80TduXL-04

BATE

3654

749

15:25:10

OD_80TduXM-01

XLON

1010

749

15:32:25

OD_80TfjaB-00

XLON

398

749

15:32:25

OD_80TfjaB-02

BATE

375

749

15:32:25

OD_80TfjaC-00

CHIX

313

749

15:32:25

OD_80TfjaC-02

CHIX

138

748

15:32:40

OD_80Tfnhk-00

XLON

259

749

15:45:56

OD_80Tj8hR-00

AQXE

665

749

15:45:56

OD_80Tj8hR-02

XLON

440

749

15:48:56

OD_80TjtVY-00

CHIX

877

749

15:48:56

OD_80TjtVZ-00

CHIX

360

749

15:49:14

OD_80TjyBt-00

XLON

210

749

15:49:14

OD_80TjyBu-01

XLON

811

750

16:00:26

OD_80Tmmx1-00

XLON

1215

752

16:21:18

OD_80Ts2e9-00

XLON

625

752

16:21:18

OD_80Ts2eA-01

CHIX

365

752

16:21:18

OD_80Ts2eA-03

BATE

390

751

16:25:59

OD_80TtDvZ-00

CHIX

15

753

16:29:41

OD_80Tu9Z1-00

AQXE


© 2024 PR Newswire
