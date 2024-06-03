Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V0
Stuttgart
03.06.24
08:21 Uhr
42,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024 | 10:58
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 4 June 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 142,820,806 shares       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:            57,454 shares         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  142,878,260 shares       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Price:              ·     USD 19.27 - 10 shares
                 ·     USD 23.13 - 10 shares
                 ·     USD 0 - 57,434 shares
----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224             
----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.