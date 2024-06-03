Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 4 June 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 142,820,806 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 57,454 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 142,878,260 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Price: · USD 19.27 - 10 shares · USD 23.13 - 10 shares · USD 0 - 57,434 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66