Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, trading as Alphawave Semi) a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure, will be holding a Capital Markets Day ("CMD") in London tomorrow, 4 June 2024, as previously announced.

The event, running from 8:30 to 13:30 BST, will feature presentations from Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder, and senior executives, who will share the Company's strategic vision, technology roadmap, financial performance and growth opportunities with investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders.

A key focus for the event will be the potential for growth as a result of increasing demand for ultra-high-speed data connectivity for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute (HPC) data centre applications. No material new information will be disclosed at the CMD.

To register for the Alphawave Semi CMD please email ir@awavesemi.com.

The CMD will also be broadcast live from 08:30 am BST via LSEG issuer service.

A recording of the CMD will also be available to view in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: Results, Reports Presentations Alphawave Semi

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centres, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

