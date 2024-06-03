Aetina Corporation: Aetina Launches NVIDIA IGX Orin-Based System for Next-Gen AI Edge Capabilities in Industry and Healthcare

With performance options that deliver from 248 to 1,705 TOPS, the NVIDIA-Certified System delivers unprecedented power for enterprises to future-proof edge AI infrastructure.

TAIPEI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2024, Aetina, a leader in edge AI solutions with over a decade of industry experience, is launching its NVIDIA IGX Orin-based system, the model AIE-MIX640, an industrial-grade and scalable inference edge AI system with validation from the NVIDIA-Certified Systems program. Purpose-built for industrial and medical environments, the AIE-MIX640 system features superior AI computing performance, enterprise security, a functional safety package, and long-term technical support.

Troy Lin, Senior Manager of Product Development at Aetina, comments, "Particularly in manufacturing and healthcare, we are seeing a massive uptake of AI at the edge, yet enterprises absolutely require real-time AI and an enterprise-grade AI software stack. The AIE-MIX640 is the answer and caters to organizations seeking the combination of top performance, security, and reliability."

NVIDIA IGX Orin-Based Solution

Aetina's AIE-MIX640 is built on the NVIDIA IGX Orin, an industrial-grade, edge AI platform that combines enterprise-level hardware, software, and support. Purpose-built for industrial and medical environments, IGX empowers organizations with the performance, durability, security, and safety required for AI at the edge.

Equipped with NVIDIA-Certified Systems hardware, the AIE-MIX640 system includes a powerful AI computer for energy-efficient autonomous machines with 248 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance, expandable to 1,705 TOPS with an optional NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU configuration. With an NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 NIC , the AIE-MIX640 offers blazing-fast 200 Gb/s networking throughput, making it ideal for data-heavy applications that need high-performance networking, ultra-low latency, and advanced security. In addition, the AIE-MIX640 stands out for its distinctive screwless chassis design with a dust-proof mesh cover that maximizes performance and long-term reliability while facilitating maintenance. To further ensure a long product lifecycle, Aetina offers 10 years of hardware and software support with the system.

Create Safe, Autonomous Factories of the Future

According to Gartner, by 2030, 80 percent of humans will engage with smart robots daily, up from less than 10 percent today. Built-in functional safety capabilities to ensure intelligent spaces stay clear of collisions and other safety threats are crucial. The AIE-MIX640 system offers a safety microcontroller unit (sMCU) and multiple proactive safety extensions based on root of trust and real-time operating systems (RTOS) to boost human-machine collaboration and protect workers across industries, making it suitable for industrial edge applications such as collision detection and predictive maintenance. Powered by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform and supported by a commercial OS, the AIE-MIX640 facilitates the rapid deployment of edge AI applications. This enables organizations to not only expedite the development process but also deploy AI solutions that are both powerful and secure.

Samples of AIE-MIX640 are available from August 2024. Full availability is scheduled for Q4 2024.

