Go City Expands to Eastern Europe with the All-Inclusive Prague Pass, Available Now for Summer Travel

The Go City Prague pass unlocks admission to 30+ top attractions, hidden gems, and exciting tours in the "City of a Hundred Spires" including Prague Castle, Pilsner Urquell Experience & Beer Tasting, and Prague's Jewish Quarter

LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Go City-the world's leading sightseeing pass brand-launches its first pass in Eastern Europe, the All-Inclusive Prague Pass. The Go City All-Inclusive Prague Pass enables travelers to experience a selection of the city's best sights-all handpicked by a local destination expert-at the best price. Key attractions, tours, and experiences include Prague Castle (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), IAM Illusion Art Museum, Žižkov TV Tower, Pilsner Urquell Experience, Prague Zoo, Aquapalace Prague, Prague River Cruise, a walking tour of Prague Old Town, Charles Bridge, Kafka, the Jewish Quarter (another UNESCO World Heritage Site), and more.

"With our significant investment in cutting-edge technology and enhanced connectivity, our passes deliver flexibility, convenience, and value. Our customers benefit from a seamless customer journey-from planning and booking to direct redemption-giving them more time to experience the iconic landmarks and hidden gems of a destination like Prague," said Jon Owen, CEO of Go City.

"When we looked at the data, it was clear that there's a real demand for our product in-market and that Prague would complement our portfolio of cities as we expand into Eastern Europe," added Owen. "Consistently ranked as one of the top European cities, Prague is a popular European destination that welcomed nearly six million international tourists last year, including travelers from our key source markets in Europe and the United States. We're confident that our pass will appeal to these source markets, where we see the highest potential for growth into this destination."

At the time of its launch, the Go City All-Inclusive Prague Pass features four, exclusive attractions not available on any other sightseeing passes: Aquapalace Prague, Madam Tussauds, Story of Prague Museum, and the City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour. Additionally, the digital pass unlocks access to a variety of attractions from big-name landmarks, local hotspots, and epic experiences:

Prague Castle

Pilsner Urquell Experience

Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Prague

Prague Jewish Quarter

Madame Tussauds Prague

Žižkov TV Tower Observatory

One-hour River Cruise

Premium tasting and exhibition at R. JELÍNEK Slivovitz Museum

Gallery of Steel Figures Prague

IAM Illusion Art Museum Prague

Kingdom of Railways

Old Jewish Cemetery

Story of Prague Museum

St. Vitus Cathedral

Walking Tour: Prague Old Town, Charles Bridge, Kafka, Jewish Quarter

Golden Lane

Museum of Bricks Prague

Audiovisual Light Art at Lumia Gallery

MinigolfPark Maniny

Museum of Senses Prague

Old-New Synagogue

Old Royal Palace

Museum Kampa

Central Gallery Prague

The Werich Villa Art Centre

Spanish Synagogue

St. George's Basilica

Maisel Synagogue

Pinkas Synagogue

Klausen Synagogue

Robert Guttmann Gallery

Ceremonial Hall

Prague brings Go City's global footprint to 31 destinations across four continents. Other European destinations include London, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Vienna, Barcelona, Madrid, Dublin, Gothenburg, and Stockholm.

"Prague is unique in so many ways. It is an attractive destination for tourists due its rich architectural heritage and fairytale-like scenery between its narrow cobblestone streets and the picturesque banks of the Vltava River, yet it is also modern," said Filip Olsok, Regional Director for Sweden and the Czech Republic at Go City. "We know that our customers will enjoy the 30+ attractions we've curated for them, as well as the additional attractions we will launch on the pass near term."

The All-Inclusive Prague pass is available from one to five consecutive calendar days, and ranges from €59 for adults and €34 for children (3-16 years old) for a single day to €129 for adults, €89 for children for five days. Passes-which offer up to 50% savings compared to buying individual tickets directly from the attraction-can be purchased online, or through the Go City app available via Apple Store and Google Play.

For more information about Go City visit: www.gocity.com.

About Go City

Go City-the world's leading sightseeing pass brand with 65% of global market share-is transforming the way people experience the world's greatest destinations. All delivered digitally, Go City enable travelers to save on sights, discover more, and plan with ease by unlocking access to more than 1,500 attractions in 30+ destinations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania for up to 50% off compared to the cost of purchasing individual attraction tickets. The All-Inclusive Pass offers an unlimited number of free, one-time entries to attractions throughout the duration of the pass, while the Explorer Pass offers free, one-time entry to a chosen number of attractions for a 60-day period. Both passes include easy entry, skip the line at select attractions, additional discounts at attraction cafes, gift shops, and more. With Go City, passholders have the flexibility and freedom to choose what attractions, tours, and experiences they want, when they want them. For more information, visit www.gocity.com or download the Go City app from the App Store or Google Play.

