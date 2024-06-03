Anzeige
03.06.2024 | 12:42
Nereus Finance Integrates LI.FI To Enable Seamless Onboarding

HONG KONG, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nereus Finance, a leverage trading platform with up to 70, is thrilled to announce its integration with LI.FI. This strategic partnership aims to streamline and enhance the trading experience for users by enabling seamless cross-chain asset swaps.

Traders can seamlessly convert ETH on Arbitrum to USDT on Polygon directly within the Nereus Finance ecosystem.

With this integration, Nereus Finance users can now effortlessly swap assets from over 9 leading blockchains and Layer 2 networks to obtain native collateral and commence trading. This significant upgrade ensures that users can efficiently convert any supported asset to USDT on Polygon, which is the required collateral for trading on Nereus Finance.

The integration of LI.FI means users no longer need to leave the Nereus Finance platform to swap their assets. For instance, traders can seamlessly convert ETH on Arbitrum to USDT on Polygon directly within the Nereus Finance ecosystem.

In the background, LI.FI does the heavy lifting. It searches through its 14 integrated bridges, including Across, Stargate, Symbiosis, Circle CCTP, Connext, Allbridge, Hop, and more. It finds the best route to move funds between Arbitrum and Polygon. For example, the process might route through cBridge.

LI.FI has also integrated 33 DEXs, DEX aggregators, and Solvers. These include Uniswap, 1inch, 0x, Sushiswap, Enso, and others. This ensures users get the best swap rates on their assets.

For more information, please visit https://trade.nereus.finance/

About Nereus Finance

Nereus Finance stands at the forefront of trading innovation, merging the best aspects of decentralized and centralized finance to create a platform that addresses the needs of today's traders. It redefines crypto trading with unmatched speed, reliability, and opportunities. Key features include:

-High-Speed Trading: Nereus Finance operates with under 25ms exchange latency, ensuring nearly instant trade executions, which provides users with a competitive edge.

-Precise Trading: The isolated margin feature allows traders to tailor their trade size and exposure, enabling strategic positioning without affecting other positions.

-Gasless Transactions: Nereus Finance offers a seamless trading experience by eliminating gas fees, thus reducing costs and simplifying the trading process.

To learn more about Nereus Finance check out their,

  • Website
  • Twitter
  • Discord
  • Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365558/4739340/Nereus_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428187/Nereus_Finance_Integrates_LIFI.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428186/ETH_on_Arbitrum_to_USDT_on_Polygon.jpg

Nereus Logo

Nereus Finance Integrates LIFI

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nereus-finance-integrates-lifi-to-enable-seamless-onboarding-302161820.html

