Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
03.06.24
14:05 Uhr
2,740 Euro
+0,265
+10,71 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7202,74514:17
2,7302,74014:19
PR Newswire
03.06.2024 | 12:48
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA - Sale of Hexagon Ragasco to Worthington Enterprises completed

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (HEX.OL) is pleased to announce that the sale of Hexagon Ragasco to Worthington Enterprises announced 29 May 2024 was closed today.

For more information:
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL) is a world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems that delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa---sale-of-hexagon-ragasco-to-worthington-enterprises-completed,c3993669

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa---sale-of-hexagon-ragasco-to-worthington-enterprises-completed-302161833.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.