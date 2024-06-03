Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Issues Options

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("EPL":TSX-V, or "Eagle Plains") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert (Bob) Doyle as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Glen J. Diduck who is retiring effective May 31st. Mr. Doyle is Senior VP at Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd, a company specializing in providing management and financial consulting services to public and private companies. Mr. Doyle is an officer of other publicly listed companies, has more than 30 years of experience in the strategy of emerging companies, including operations, finance, and the successful completion of over $200 million in mergers & acquisitions in the U.S. and Canada. Bob holds Bachelor of Science (Bio-Psychology) and Licentiate of Accounting degrees from the University of British Columbia, and articled with Touche Ross & Co. (now Deloitte LLP), and is currently the President of a hearing research charity. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Diduck has been with Eagle Plains for over 25 years and has steadfastly guided the company through a number of significant corporate milestones including the merger in 1999 with Miner River Resources Ltd. and the sale of two subsidiary companies: Copper Canyon Resources Ltd. (2011) and Taiga Gold Corp. (2022). More recently, Glen played a key role in the creation and listing of Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") through a plan of arrangement. Eagle Plains has benefited from Glen's depth of knowledge on public company affairs including tax considerations, corporate governance, financing, securities filings and regulations.

Mr. Diduck will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to provide ongoing oversight, financial advice and support to the Company.

Tim Termuende, P.Geo., Executive Chairman, commented on the recent transition: "on behalf of the board of directors, we would like to welcome Mr. Doyle in his new role and look forward to working with him to further advance Eagle Plains. We would also like to wish Mr. Diduck well in his retirement and convey our sincere thanks to Glen for his decades of service to the company. His depth of knowledge, loyalty, support and guidance in his role as CFO will be missed".

Options Issued

Eagle Plains has granted incentive stock options to directors, employees and key consultants of the Company for the purchase of a total of 1,230,000 shares at an exercise price of $.17 per share, expiring June 03rd 2029, pursuant to the Company's current option plan (subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals).

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout; Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2023 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $38M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

