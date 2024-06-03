Veritas Prime LLP: Veritas Prime UKI Expands Global Reach with New Office in Malaysia

Veritas Prime LLP to Enhance Offshore Delivery, Support and Payroll BPO Services

LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Prime LLP, a leading provider of SuccessFactors consulting services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Malaysia, named Horizon. This strategic expansion underscores our commitment to enhancing service delivery and broadening our global footprint.

The Veritas Prime UKI new Horizon team in Malaysia will serve as a pivotal offshore delivery center, significantly enhancing our capacity to provide top-tier SuccessFactors consulting and support services to our clients in the UK and Ireland (UKI). This new office is also set to play a crucial role in building out our Payroll Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, catering to our global clientele with increased efficiency and localised expertise.

"We are excited to launch our new Horizon team in Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Dan Greer, Managing Partner of Veritas Prime UKI. "This expansion not only allows us to better serve our UKI clients with extended consulting and support capabilities but also strengthens our Payroll BPO services. Our team in Malaysia will be integral to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions that our clients have come to expect."

The establishment of the Veritas Prime UKI Horizon team is part of Veritas Prime's broader strategy to leverage global talent and enhance our service offerings. By tapping into Malaysia's skilled workforce, we aim to drive operational excellence and provide seamless, high-quality service to our diverse client base.

The Veritas Prime UKI new Horizon team will operate with the same values and standards that Veritas Prime LLP is known for, ensuring that all services are delivered with the highest level of professionalism and expertise. The new office will be staffed by a team of highly qualified professionals dedicated to supporting our clients' needs and driving their success.

About Veritas Prime

Veritas Prime LLP is a premier consulting firm specialising in SuccessFactors solutions. We are committed to helping organisations optimise their HR processes and achieve their strategic goals through innovative technology and exceptional service. With the addition of our Horizon team in Malaysia, we continue to expand our capabilities and global reach.

For more information about the new Veritas Prime UKI Horizon team and our expanded services, contact Jas Rai, Managing Partner, at jas.rai@veritasprime.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veritas-prime-uki-expands-global-reach-with-new-office-in-malaysia-302161841.html