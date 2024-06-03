Deeper Network Announces New Partnership Program Expanding Access to Revolutionary Internet Security Technology

Deeper Network Inc, a company at the intersection of Web3 and cybersecurity, has announced its latest initiative to democratise internet access worldwide. The launch of a partnership program inviting entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide to become distributors of Deeper Connect devices. These devices integrate a gateway, a decentralized private network (DPN), and blockchain mining capability, offering a comprehensive solution for private internet access.

Deeper Network Inc.'s focus on individual privacy and unrestricted access to global information drives its latest innovations and announcements. The company offers a diverse range of products designed to enhance internet privacy and freedom through decentralized technology. Its flagship products, such as the Deeper Connect series, function as decentralized VPNs (DPNs), providing significant advantages.

"Our vision at Deeper Network is to democratize the internet globally for every household and business. This partnership program marks a significant milestone towards achieving that vision," stated Russell Liu, CEO of Deeper Network. "We are eager to collaborate with our global partners to make secure and private internet access universally accessible."

Some of the key highlights of the program include:

Comprehensive Support: Deeper Network Inc. provides extensive training and resources to ensure all distributors are fully equipped to deliver the Deeper Connect experience to their customers. Partners will receive marketing materials, sales training, and ongoing support to drive their success.

Competitive Advantages: Partners benefit from competitive wholesale rates and exclusive access to new products and updates, offering a profitable opportunity to grow their businesses while promoting internet safety and privacy.

Expansion Opportunities: The program is designed for motivated individuals and organisations eager to enhance their product portfolios and engage with leading technology in internet security.

Build Business: Entrepreneurs can build their businesses by becoming resellers of Deeper Connect devices. As resellers, they gain access to wholesale prices and special care from Deeper Network's B2B division.

Deeper Network Inc. invites enthusiasts to join its partnership program and contribute to its mission of empowering individuals and businesses with secure and private internet access.

For more information about Deeper Network Inc. and its partnership program, please visit their website.

About Deeper Network:

Founded in 2018, Deeper Network Inc. has dedicated itself to pioneering advancements in cybersecurity, network sharing, and blockchain technology, guided by the principle "Of the Users, By the Users, For the Users." Specialising in Web3 and cybersecurity, Deeper Network Inc. creatively merges cybersecurity, network sharing, and blockchain technology to create and implement a new generation of internet infrastructure. The company prioritises personal privacy and aims to democratize secure internet access for users worldwide.

