ProcureAM: Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Up 35% Since Launch

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / FIXT, the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF, experienced a 35.02% increase in its net asset value (NAV) as of April 30, 2024 since its launch two years ago and at the start of hurricane season. Please click here for the fund's standardized performance.

FIXT tracks a global portfolio of companies engaged in recovering from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes.

Globally, natural disasters have seen increasing economic losses compared with averages from earlier this century. Researchers expect the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events will result in even more billion-dollar disasters unless steps can be taken to reduce their impact. Recent estimates have found that mitigation measures can save up to $13 per dollar invested.1

"To minimize the financial and human impact of natural disasters, it is imperative to focus on investing in infrastructure designed for 21st century climate expectations," says Andrew Chanin, co-founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "Communities, individuals, and businesses are looking at the products and services needed for natural disaster prevention, mitigation, and recovery. The holdings in FIXT present a direct line to the companies providing these products and services."

Created two years ago, FIXT addresses an overlooked segment of the market. Natural disasters have become a constant, and to reduce loss of life and economic impacts, communities need to invest in resilient infrastructure and implement effective recovery operations. Preparing for disasters with disaster mitigation products is a responsibility for prudent individuals and governments worldwide.

Investing in FIXT means investing in the corporations that are essential to disaster preparedness and recovery. Holdings such as Generac*, Home Depot*, and Lowes* are crucial for equipment and home repair products for disaster events. Eaton*, John Wood Group*, and AECOM* provide engineering and consulting services to build resilient infrastructure and manage recovery efforts. Flooding emergencies require adequate water drainage, purification, and preparatory water systems offered by Arcadis*, NV5*, and Balfour Beatty*.

The management fee for FIXT was dropped on Earth Day (April 22, 2024) to show our commitment to disaster prevention and recovery.2 The lower fee will make it easier for investors to support companies involved in the essential, but too often overlooked, natural disaster recovery and prevention market.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

[1] The Cost of Catastrophe: State Budgeting for Natural Disasters, by Leo Garcia, ncsl.org, December 21,2022.

[2] ProcureAM celebrates Earth Day with Expense Reduction on Natural Disaster Recovery ETF, procureetfs.com, April 20,2024.

*As of May 28th, 2024, AECOM (ACM) was a 2.21% holding, Arcadis (ARCAD NA) was a 2.48% holding, Balfour Beatty (BBY LN) was 2.42% holding, Eaton Corporation (ETN) was a 2.58% holding, Generac (GNRC) was a 2.95% holding, Home Depot (HD) was a 2.09% holding, John Wood Group (WG/ LN) was a 2.88% holding, Lowe's (LOW) was a 2.01% holding, NV5 (NVEE) was a 2.19% holding in the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT).

For a complete list of holdings in the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF, visit https://procureetfs.com/fixt/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Natural Disaster/Epidemic Risk - Natural or environmental disasters, such as earthquakes, fires, floods, hurricanes, tsunamis and other severe weather-related phenomena generally, and widespread disease, including pandemics and epidemics, have been and may be highly disruptive to economies and markets, adversely impacting individual companies, sectors, industries, markets, currencies, interest and inflation rates, credit ratings, investor sentiment, and other factors affecting the value of the Fund's investments. Foreign Investment Risks - Foreign securities are typically more volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities.

