HOUSTON & BANNOCKBURN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) and Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which WM will acquire all outstanding shares of Stericycle for $62.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $7.2 billion when including approximately $1.4 billion of Stericycle's net debt. The per share price represents a premium of 24% to Stericycle's 60-day volume weighted average price as of May 23, 2024, which was the last trading day before an article reported that Stericycle was considering a potential sale.

Stericycle is a premier provider of regulated medical waste and compliance services as well as secure information destruction services.

"At WM, we are committed to maximizing value for all our stakeholders by providing a comprehensive suite of environmental solutions to the market. The acquisition of Stericycle is a significant step in advancing this commitment because it broadens the scope of our service offerings, bringing together the leader in solid waste and a premier company in regulated medical waste services," said Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer of WM. "We have a proven track record of integrating and optimizing acquired businesses that benefit our customers and employees and deliver a strong return on investment for our shareholders. We look forward to working with the Stericycle team to capture the strategic, customer service, environmental, and financial benefits of this acquisition."

"Our sustained focus and commitment to transforming our business over the past five years has uniquely positioned Stericycle for this transaction, which creates significant value for shareholders, unlocks new opportunities to deliver diversified services to customers, and supports investment in the growth and development of our team members," said Cindy J. Miller, Stericycle's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As customers seek to manage a greater volume and variety of materials in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way, Stericycle's knowledge and expertise in regulated medical waste and secure information destruction are compelling additions to WM's broad portfolio of environmental solutions. We are proud of all that we've accomplished to shape a healthier and safer world and look forward to our future as part of WM."

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

The acquisition advances WM's growth strategy, underscores the importance of executing on its sustainability initiatives, and aligns with the Company's financial goals, including growth in operating EBITDA and cash flow. Specifically, WM expects the addition of Stericycle to:

Expand WM's already extensive environmental service offerings. The acquisition of Stericycle adds a leading platform of differentiated assets in the attractive medical waste and secure information destruction industries to WM's suite of environmental solutions. Given the growth outlook for healthcare services in North America, WM expects this business to deliver revenue growth that surpasses the strong fundamentals of its core solid waste business.

The acquisition of Stericycle adds a leading platform of differentiated assets in the attractive medical waste and secure information destruction industries to WM's suite of environmental solutions. Given the growth outlook for healthcare services in North America, WM expects this business to deliver revenue growth that surpasses the strong fundamentals of its core solid waste business. Continue its commitment to comprehensive, sustainable waste solutions. This acquisition allows WM to further its unparalleled investment in growing North America's recycling infrastructure and enhance the environmental value of Stericycle's secure information destruction business.

This acquisition allows WM to further its unparalleled investment in growing North America's recycling infrastructure and enhance the environmental value of Stericycle's secure information destruction business. Strengthen the foundation for sustainable long-term growth as a comprehensive service provider. The acquisition will bring together talented and dedicated employees who are passionate about managing the environmental needs of customers and communities with outstanding service and a commitment to safety. Integrating Stericycle into WM adds a top-tier operator in the healthcare and secure information destruction sectors - providing customers the option of partnering with a single, trusted provider known for safety, compliance and environmental stewardship to solve their diverse waste management needs.

The acquisition will bring together talented and dedicated employees who are passionate about managing the environmental needs of customers and communities with outstanding service and a commitment to safety. Integrating Stericycle into WM adds a top-tier operator in the healthcare and secure information destruction sectors - providing customers the option of partnering with a single, trusted provider known for safety, compliance and environmental stewardship to solve their diverse waste management needs. Create significant synergies and grow WM's earnings and cash flows. WM expects the transaction to generate more than $125 million in annual run-rate synergies. These synergy opportunities are driven by WM's logistics expertise, its track record of using technology to optimize operating and SG&A costs, and its industry-leading disposal asset network. The Stericycle acquisition is expected to be accretive to WM's earnings and cash flows within one year of close.

WM expects the transaction to generate more than $125 million in annual run-rate synergies. These synergy opportunities are driven by WM's logistics expertise, its track record of using technology to optimize operating and SG&A costs, and its industry-leading disposal asset network. The Stericycle acquisition is expected to be accretive to WM's earnings and cash flows within one year of close. Support WM's capital allocation priorities. WM's strong balance sheet and significant cash flow generation position it well to fund the acquisition. In 2024, WM's operating cash flow will continue to be directed to organic growth investments in WM's recycling and renewable energy businesses, capital expenditures to support its base business, dividend payments, and acquisitions. The Stericycle acquisition will enhance WM's cash flow growth and support its commitment to grow shareholder returns. WM currently expects to achieve targeted leverage and return to normal run-rate share repurchases within 18 months of the acquisition's close.

Financing

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. WM intends to finance the transaction using a combination of bank debt and senior notes.

In the near term, following completion of the transaction, WM expects a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.4x. The Company has a long-standing commitment to a strong balance sheet and solid investment grade credit profile and expects its prudent approach to capital allocation, including a temporary suspension of share repurchases, to position it to achieve a leverage ratio within its targeted net debt-to-EBITDA range of 2.75x to 3.0x approximately 18 months after closing the transaction.

Timing and Approvals

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close as early as the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by a majority of the holders of Stericycle's outstanding common shares.

Advisors

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to WM, and Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. and Baker Botts L.L.P. are serving as WM's legal counsel. BofA Securities is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Stericycle, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as Stericycle's legal counsel.

ABOUT WM

WM (WM.com) is North America's leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials and is the leader in beneficial use of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most landfill gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM's fleet includes more than 12,000 natural gas trucks - the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet of its kind in North America. To learn more about WM and the company's sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.

ABOUT STERICYCLE

Stericycle is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and a leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and well-being and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit Stericycle.com.

