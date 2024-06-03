Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") announces the filing of its audited annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A on May 29, 2024, and that Mr. Dan Martino resigned as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2024. Mr. Vic Fitch, previously Vice President of Finance, was appointed Chief Financial Officer, also effective May 31, 2024. This completes the transition plan with the Chief Financial Officer role as announced on January 12, 2024.

Mr. Liam Hardy tendered his resignation as a director of the Company and Mr. Kristian Whitehead tendered his resignation as Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company, all effective May 31, to focus on their respective other business ventures. Following the resignations Mr. Mark Steeltoft, currently Vice President of Corporate Development, has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective May 31, 2024. Mark Steeltoft will step down from his formal role as Investor Relations for the Company, as the Company considers all Teako senior representatives to fulfill the investor relations function in various forms.

Mr. Freddie Duncalf, currently Exploration Manager Norway, was appointed Vice President of Exploration, effective May 31, 2024, succeeding Mr. Whitehead.

The Company wishes to thank the departing directors and officers for their contributions to the Company and wish them the best in their future endeavors.

Chief Executive Officer, Sven Gollan comments: "We have now completed the final step in a long process that began over 3 years ago. Transforming the business concept of a tiny private company into a publicly traded and active mineral exploration company, while bringing in our team step by step to manage the opportunities and risks along the way. Many thanks to Dan, Kristian and Liam for being part of this journey that has made Teako Minerals the company it is today."

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway & Finland exploring for copper, cobalt, gold, molybdenum, and rare earth elements (REE). The adoption of technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF TEAKO MINERALS CORP.

"Sven Gollan"

CEO

T: +1 (604)-871-4301

Email: sven.gollan@teakominerals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the approvals of the Offering, the use of proceeds for the Offering, and the Company's business plans and operations. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, January 31, 2024. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211428

SOURCE: Teako Minerals Corp.