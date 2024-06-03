AeroPress, Inc. Introduces AeroPress Go Plus Coffee Travel System

Just in Time for Summer Adventures, the World's Best-Rated Coffee Press Unveils Complete Travel Coffee System

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Father's Day and summer adventures, AeroPress, Inc., the maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 55,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, is introducing a first-of-its-kind, breakthrough in coffee innovation - the AeroPress Go Plus Complete Travel Coffee System. Building upon the best-selling AeroPress Go, which debuted in 2019, the AeroPress Go Plus was created to be a complete travel coffee system with a variety of innovations backed by four patents (pending). The AeroPress Go Plus combines the brand's revolutionary 3-in-1 brewing technology in a crystal-clear coffee maker that conveniently packs up into a double-wall, lead-free, stainless-steel tumbler (available in black or cream) with a leak-resistant, magnetized slider lid. The cupholder-compatible system comes with a customized travel scoop, stirrer and a built-in filter holder, and packs up compactly, quickly and easily for use on-the-go.

"People on the go have had a particularly difficult time finding good coffee on the road and there has never been a coffee solution that's reliably delicious, convenient and fits their lifestyle - until now," comments David Cole, AeroPress CMO. "The AeroPress Go Plus is a complete travel coffee system - you can unpack it, brew our velvety smooth, signature brew and repack it all in about 2 minutes. It brings the convenience and versatility AeroPress is known for to the car, office, campground, hotel, vacation rental or wherever adventure takes you."

The AeroPress Go Plus is also the first new product to introduce the new AeroPress branding - showcasing the new 'Press for Better Coffee' tagline on the tumbler and featuring a unique AeroPress-shaped slider on the lid. It joins the existing lineup of iconic coffee solutions including the AeroPress Go, AeroPress Original, AeroPress XL, AeroPress Clear and AeroPress Clear Colors, all of which are thoughtfully engineered to deliver a fully customizable coffee experience with complete control over grind size, temperature and immersion time. With a patented, portable design and extremely fast brewing process (ready in as little as 60 seconds), AeroPress coffee makers allow users to create hundreds of uniquely delicious recipes including the signature AeroPress brew, cold brew and espresso-style coffee anywhere they go.

"Over the past year we have had a series of exciting new product launches, addressing community demand for variants and accessories of our existing line-up," said AeroPress CEO Gerard Meyer. "The AeroPress Go Plus is a true innovation and a first-of-its-kind in the category. Our community is paramount, so in developing the AeroPress Go Plus, we incorporated their input to help shape the final product. A few of the features we prioritized are the ability to brew more coffee, the ability to watch the brewing process happen by utilizing a clear chamber and ensuring the tumbler was sized to fit comfortably in smaller car cup holders. For coffee lovers, worrying about a reliable, tasty cup of coffee while on the move - even if it is just a trip to the office - is now a thing of the past."

The AeroPress Go Plus retails for $79.95 and is currently on sale for Father's Day at 20% off at AeroPress.com through June 15. The AeroPress Go Plus will be available on Amazon in the coming weeks, and from REI and international distributors in the coming months.

For more information about AeroPress, brew methods, upcoming innovations and more, visit AeroPress.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest. For North America sales inquiries, please reach out to Chris Peasley at ChrisP@aeropress.com; for international sales inquiries, please reach out to Luca Granata at LucaG@aeropress.com.

ABOUT AEROPRESS

AeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries worldwide the ability to brew their perfect cup anywhere. This unique technology combines the best of three brew techniques in one easy-to-use, portable, affordable press. Coffee lovers get a uniquely delicious cup of coffee with the full body of a French press, the smoothness of a pour-over, the richness of espresso and a quality of finish that lingers well after the last sip. With an iconic design and an unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers are a fan-favorite among baristas, world coffee champions and the discerning everyday coffee drinker - and the 55K+ 5-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit AeroPress.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427369/AeroPress_complete_travel_coffee_system.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427370/AeroPress_Go_Plus___Japanese_Iced_Coffee.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393724/AeroPress_Logo.jpg

