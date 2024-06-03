Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.06.2024 | 14:06
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Kicks Off P2P Advertiser Recruitment in Argentina, Offering Exclusive Benefits

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to kick off the P2P Advertiser recruitment program in Argentina.

Bybit Kicks Off P2P Advertiser Recruitment in Argentina, Offering Exclusive Benefits of up to 1,000 USDT

Argentine crypto enthusiasts now have the opportunity to become P2P advertisers on Bybit's platform and unlock a range of exclusive benefits, including the chance to earn up to 1,000 USDT.

Traders aspiring to become Verified Advertisers must meet specific criteria, including a minimum balance, a solid track record of transactions, and adherence to Bybit's rigorous standards for security and compliance.

Benefits for Verified Advertisers:

  • Access to personalized one-on-one after-sales service.
  • Access to the Fast Track channel, enabling real-time coin evaluation within just 10 minutes.
  • Increased visibility and trading limits.
  • Special promotional offers.

"Bybit is committed to empowering its P2P community and supporting their growth," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "We are excited to extend our P2P Advertiser recruitment program to the vibrant crypto community in Argentina. By enabling users to become P2P advertisers, we aim to provide them with a unique opportunity to earn exclusive benefits and take their trading experience to the next level. We look forward to welcoming Argentine crypto enthusiasts and supporting them in their journey."

For more information, visit this page.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitWeb3

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427976/Bybit_Kicks_Off_P2P_Advertiser_Recruitment_Argentina_Offering_Exclusive_Benefits.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-kicks-off-p2p-advertiser-recruitment-in-argentina-offering-exclusive-benefits-302161685.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.