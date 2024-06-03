Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
June 03
[03.06.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.05.24
IE00BN4GXL63
17,473,600.00
EUR
320,000.0000
160,437,171.67
9.1817
31.05.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
932,992.76
92.5588