Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to provide an update on on-going metallurgical test work on mineralized rock from its Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn project in southern Peru underway at Kappes Cassiday and Associates' (KCA) Reno facility.

The Company has prepared 16 composite samples of mineralized drill core from its 2021-2 drill program, representing the key geometallurgical domains identified in the NI43-101 resource estimate published April 12, 2023 (see news release dated April 13, 2023 and Figure 1 below). Eight samples consist of crushed drill core for direct leaching tests (Table 1 below) and a further 8 samples consist of uncrushed core samples for possible ore sorting tests prior to leaching (Table 2 below). The initial test work was carried out on sample RD2MINA, from geometallurgical domain 2 (see Aftermath NR dated February 29, 2024.)

Recent test work focused on sample RD4LOWA, from geometallurgical domain 4, which has roughly twice the combined content of calcium and magnesium of RD2MINA, and approximately half the content of manganese (see Table 1). Test results have successfully confirmed that, despite the wide range of metal content, both samples can be processed using the same treatment route outlined for RD2MINA. Detailed leaching and purification parameters derived from the first round of test work were successfully applied to RD4LOWA indicating that the entire range of material of lower dolomite content in the resource assaying <12% Ca+Mg can be processed by direct leaching methods, potentially without ore sorting - this represents approximately 33% of the contained Mn in M&I. Production of HPMSM from the purified solution of this second composite has not yet been attempted, but the chemistry at this point is identical to the first composite so no problems are expected. Overall manganese recovery exceeds 94%.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath commented: "The implications of the latest results for the project are significant. We can potentially process the full range of mineralization types identified in last year's resource estimate in zones of lower dolomite content using a single, robust flow sheet that can accommodate a broad range of manganese grades and a range of Ca and Mg content. We also have some flexibility in how we recover the contained copper. Further test work can now be advanced on differing mineralization types using the experience gleaned from the positive results to date."

The second round of test work was also used to evaluate the recovery of copper by sulphidation processes. It was confirmed that the process can precipitate a copper sulfide which is 99+ percent pure copper sulfide, and which can remove all iron and zinc as sulfides with only a few percent co-precipitation of manganese. These results now enable planning for further test work to go ahead:

a) On combinations of the remaining samples listed in Table 1.

b) On a set of 4 drill composite samples in the 12-16% Ca+Mg grade ranges which represent approximately another third of the contained Mn in M&I

In the short to medium term test work covering material that represents approximately two-thirds of the contained Mn in M&I will be completed.

Sample Name Ag g/t Cu % Mn % Zn % Ca+Mg % RD1MINA 224 1.60 16.22 0.50 7.37 RD1LOWA 205 1.21 12.96 0.48 11.42 RD2MINA 149 1.70 18.65 0.47 6.18 RD2LOWA 166 1.43 14.41 0.45 10.29 RD3MINA 106 1.31 11.53 0.46 6.48 RD3LOWA 83 1.46 9.53 0.44 10.28 RD4MINA 107 0.49 12.44 1.05 6.65 RD4LOWA 167 1.11 10.23 1.03 10.96

Table 1: Calculated head grades of 8 crushed core composites samples of material <12% Ca+Mg from drill assays and sample weights in composites.

Sample Name Ag g/t Cu % Mn % Zn % Ca+Mg % CD1MEDA 166 0.93 9.08 0.41 14.63 CD1HIA 85 0.52 4.03 0.20 20.90 CD2MEDA 82 1.09 7.42 0.40 14.65 CD2HIA 62 0.85 4.22 0.24 19.68 CD3MEDA 58 1.12 5.32 0.32 13.15 CD3H1A 49 0.63 3.32 0.29 22.79 CD4MEDA 73 1.16 12.28 1.04 15.89 CD4HIA 39 0.67 4.73 0.50 21.41

Table 2: Calculated head grades of 8 uncrushed core composite samples of material >12% Ca+Mg from drill assays and sample weights in composites

Fig.1 - Geometallurgical Domains Berenguela Resource (source Aftermath Technical Report "Berenguela Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Aftermath Silver Ltd. Province of Lampa, Department of Puno, Peru", dated March 30, 2023, prepared by AMC Consultants available here or on Aftermath's website)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4372/211418_d7694e3784a79b91_001full.jpg

Berenguela Project: Background

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining.

Berenguela hosts a potentially open-pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province, southern Peru.

Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

The project is less than 6km from road, rail and power lines and 4 hours from Arequipa by sealed road.

Aftermath published a resource estimate in March 2023 based on over 300 core and RC holes.

Metallurgical test work is underway adding to historic work, with the goal of producing silver and copper metal and a commercial battery-grade or fertilizer-grade manganese product.

In March 2023, Aftermath published an updated resource estimate for Berenguela which included manganese in addition to substantial silver and copper resources across the Measured, Indicated and Inferred categories. Mineral Resources are stated at a cut-off grade of 80 g/t silver equivalent. The relative value in the Mineral Resource by metal is as follows, Ag=26%, Mn=44%, Cu=26%, Zn=4%, however the estimate used pricing for agricultural grade MnSO4 which trades at a considerable discount to battery grade manganese sulphate. The model is depleted for historical mining activities. Please refer to Aftermath Technical Report "Berenguela Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Aftermath Silver Ltd. Province of Lampa, Department of Puno, Peru", dated March 30, 2023, prepared by AMC Consultants available here or on Aftermath's website at this link https://www.aftermathsilver.com/site/assets/files/5843/722031-aftermath-berenguela-mineral-resource-estimate.pdf.

Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn deposit Mineral Resource as of 31 January 2023

Resource Classification Tonnage Mt Grade Contained Metal Ag Mn Cu Zn Ag Mn Cu Zn g/t % % % Moz Mt Mlb Mlb Measured 6.152 101 8.89 0.85 0.30 20.0 0.55 115.3 41.2 Indicated 34.024 74 5.60 0.63 0.34 81.2 1.90 473.7 258.1 Measured and Indicated 40.176 78 6.10 0.67 0.34 101.2 2.45 589.0 299.3 Inferred 22.287 54 3.57 0.42 0.25 38.8 0.80 204.3 122.8

Notes:

CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting the Mineral Resources.

The effective date of the estimate is 31 January 2023.

The Qualified Person is Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo., of AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.

Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the assumptions in Table 2.

No dilution or mining recovery applied.

Cut-off grade is 80g/t AgEq.

Bulk density used was estimated and variable. but averaged 2.30 tonnes/m 3 for mineralized material and 2.25 tonnes/m 3 for waste.

Drilling results up to 13 October 2022.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

Mineral Resources are depleted for historic mined out material.

The relative value in the Mineral Resource by metal is as follows, Ag=26% Cu=26%, Mn=44%, Zn=4%.

Source: AMC, (2023).

Assay protocol

For the purposes of calculating head grades of the eight composites referenced in this press release, individual intersection grades were used as reported in the Berenguela drill program of 2021/2 with a brief description of assay QA/QC protocols below. Individual bags of coarse rejects from the drill program per Ca+Mg interval per domain were weighed and composited to produce a sample with a similar grade as reported in the resource block model of the 2023 NI 43-101 report (see link below). Some coarse rejects were split to achieve acceptable grade ranges. A calculation of the weight of the sample and its contributing grades resulted in the calculated composite head grade. Composite samples for this press release ranged in mass from 59kg to 1005kg depending on the amount of coarse reject sample available.

Four composite samples were collected for each geometallurgical domain 1-4.

"MIN" samples - <8% Ca+Mg range (this press release)

"LOW" samples - 8-12% Ca+Mg range (this press release)

"MED" samples - 12-16% Ca+Mg range (not yet reported)

"HI" samples - >16% Ca+Mg range (not yet reported)

Berenguela drill program QA/QC: Sample preparation and assaying was carried out in Peru by ALS Peru S.A ("ALS"). ALS preparation facilities in Arequipa and assaying facilities in Lima both carry ISO/IEC 17205 accreditation. Logging and sampling were carried out by Aftermath geological staff at the Limon Verde camp in Santa Lucia. Samples were transported to Arequipa and delivered to ALS for preparation and subsequent assaying of pulps in Lima.

During the preparation stage, quartz-washing was performed after each sample to prevent carry-over contamination. Initial assaying was done using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES multielement analysis for 31 elements. Over limit samples (Ag > 100 g/t, Cu/Mn/Zn >10,000 g/t) were reanalysed using 4 acid-digestion and ore-grade ICP-AES analysis. Any Ag samples reporting >1,500 g/t Ag are further analysed using fire assay with gravimetric finish.

A selection of pulps was submitted to an umpire laboratory to perform check analyses and verify QA/QC implemented in the project. Every batch of 20 samples submitted for assay contained 1 certified reference material (CRM), 1 coarse blank, 1 pulp blank and 1 duplicate core sample, OR 2 CRMs, 1 coarse blank, 1 duplicate core sample. Aftermath commissioned OREAS to prepare 3 different CRMs made from samples of Berenguela mineralization so they are compositionally matched to the mineralized core. Results of the QA/QC were reported in:

Aftermath Technical Report "Berenguela Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Aftermath Silver Ltd. Province of Lampa, Department of Puno, Peru", dated March 30, 2023, prepared by AMC Consultants available here or on Aftermath's website at this link

https://www.aftermathsilver.com/site/assets/files/5843/722031-aftermath-berenguela-mineral-resource-estimate.pdf

Qualified person

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed the technical content of this news release and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

Dan Kappes, a Registered Professional Engineer (Mining Engineer #3223, Metallurgical Engineer #3223) in the State of Nevada, USA, and Founder and President of Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, is the qualified person set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) responsible for overseeing the design and execution of the metallurgical test program and has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

