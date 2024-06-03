

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - With no negative surprises in the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. on Friday, market spotlight has moved to the ECB rate decision due on Thursday. Markets also keenly await the U.S. job openings report due on Tuesday and the monthly jobs data to be released on Friday.



Wall Street Futures are directionless ahead of the Manufacturing PMI update due on Monday morning. European benchmarks are trading strong. Asian shares finished trading on a mostly positive note amidst stronger-than-expected PMI numbers from China.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields eased emphatically. OPEC extending production cuts supported crude oil prices. Gold rose mildly amidst easing bond yields. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,680.00, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,292.10, up 0.28% Germany's DAX at 18,627.15, up 0.78% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,289.38, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 8,018.91, up 0.33% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,013.55, up 0.60% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,940.50, up 1.16% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,761.00, up 0.77% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,078.49, down 0.27% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,403.04, up 1.79%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0842, up 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2730, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 156.75, down 0.36% AUD/USD at 0.6655, up 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3645, up 0.14% Dollar Index at 104.61, down 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.465%, down 1.14% Germany at 2.6135%, down 1.30% France at 3.094%, down 1.40% U.K. at 4.3150%, down 0.16% Japan at 1.051%, down 1.41%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $81.19, up 0.10%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $77.02, up 0.04%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,351.75, up 0.25%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,648.98, up 1.37% Ethereum at $3,816.77, up 0.96% BNB at $630.20, up 5.42% Solana at $165.17, up 0.39% XRP at $0.5200, up 1.09%.



