

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) announced an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiaries, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and OneNeck Data Center Holdings LLC, to US Signal C. LLC.



The sale encompasses all OneNeck operations, including data centers, cloud hosting, and solution provider activities.



The company stated that the proceeds from the sale will support general corporate purposes, including the enhancement of TDS' fiber program.



The transaction is pending the fulfillment of standard closing conditions and is anticipated to conclude in the third quarter of 2024, with no disclosed terms.



