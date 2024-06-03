Bitfarms Ltd.: Bitfarms Provides May 2024 Production and Operations Update

- Earned 156 BTC in May 2024 -

- Secured additional hydropower in Paraguay with potential to add 6 EH/s in 2025 -

- Increased installed hashrate to 9.5 EH/s with 7.5 EH/s operational -

- Improved corporate energy efficiency to 27 w/TH, up 31% Y/Y & 13% M/M -

- On track to deliver 21 EH/s and 21 w/TH in 2024 -

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 8, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 10, 2023.

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ/ TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, provides its monthly production report and update on its fleet upgrade and expansion.

In May, Bitfarms secured an additional 100 MW at its Yguazu site through an amendment to the existing 100 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Paraguay state-owned utility, ANDE. This amendment doubles capacity at this site to 200 MW with scheduled deployment for the additional 100 MW in 2025. This sustainable hydropower will be provided at the same contractual low cost of approximately 3.9 cents per kWh, before VAT, with the added benefit of not being subject to annual inflationary adjustments. This expansion has the potential to add an additional 6 EHs in 2025 if filled with S21 Pro miners.

Damian Polla, General Manager of LATAM, stated, "Building upon our construction progress at our existing sites and track record in the country, this addition allows us to take further advantage of the cost efficiencies and rapid construction timelines we have in Paraguay. Importantly, these megawatts were secured directly though ANDE with no direct acquisition costs. With 270 MW of infrastructure expansion from our new Paso Pe and Yguazu farms, Paraguay is the fastest growing region in our portfolio."

Jeff Lucas, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "In addition, we received $17 million of the $24 million VAT refund from Quebec, with the remaining $6 million expected in the next few weeks. This VAT refundability reduces our Canadian power costs by 15% and provides substantial funds to support our ongoing growth with sufficient liquidity to pay for all the miners needed to reach 21 EH/s this year."

Fleet Upgrade Review

"Our fleet upgrade is progressing at a rapid pace. Year-to-date we have received 25,600 miners and installed 23,600 miners, with the remaining 16,200 miners in route. Together, these miners provide sufficient hashing power to achieve 12 EH/s in June," said Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer. "In May, we completed two farm upgrades at Cowansville and Bunker and filled three of five buildings in Paso Pe with new miners. This increased our installed hashrate to 9.5 EH/s, with approximately 7.5 EH/s currently operating, and improved our corporate energy efficiency by 31% year-over-year and 13% from last month, to 27 w/TH. Nearly 2 of 3 EH/s are installed at our Paso Pe site but not yet energized pending final testing by ANDE and substation engineering work which is scheduled to be completed in June. Upgrades at Leger are underway and are scheduled to be completed in June along with farm upgrades at St Hyacinthe and Baie Comeau."

Mining Review

During May, in response to unusually cold temperatures in Argentina, Bitfarms curtailed operations for 8 days in Rio Cuarto amidst a temporary demand spike for natural gas during the harshest winter in 44 years. Mining operations at Rio Cuarto resumed on May 31st.

ANDE began their final Power up Protocol testing in Paso Pe, and we expect to have the full 70 MW energized in June.

May mining operations generated 156 BTC compared to 269 BTC in April, reflecting the first full month of reduced block rewards, the result of the April Halving event. Additionally, curtailment in Argentina and downtime, associated with upgrading miners, reduced total production which was partially offset by a 4.2% decrease in network difficulty compared to April.

Key Performance Indicators May 2024 April 2024 May 2023 Total BTC earned 156 269 459 Month End Operating EH/s 7.5 7.0 5.0 BTC/Avg. EH/s 24 44 93 Average Operating EH/s 6.4 6.1 4.9 Operating Capacity (MW) 240 240 196 Hydropower (MW) 186 186 178 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 27 31 39 BTC Sold 136 245 414



May 2024 Select Operating Highlights

7.5 EH/s online at June 1, 2024, up 50% year-over-year (Y/Y) and 7% from April 30, 2024.

6.4 EH/s average online, up 5% from the previous month.

24.5 BTC/average EH/s, down 45% from the previous month as May was the first full month with post-halving economics.

156 BTC earned, 42% lower than the previous month and 66% lower Y/Y.

5.0 BTC earned daily on average, equal to ~$340,000 per day based on a BTC price of $67,300 at May 31, 2024.

In Québec, At The Bunker, completed installation of 5,564 Bitmain T21s miners for a total of 7,764. At Cowansville, completed installation of 3,240 BitmainT21s miners. At Leger, installed 936 Bitmain T21s miners.

In Paraguay, At Paso Pe: Installed 6,750 Bitmain T21s miners. Installed 817 M53S+ Hydro Miners. At Yguazu, secured an additional 100 MW of sustainable hydropower.

At Rio Cuarto, Argentina, curtailed operations for 8 days

In Washington state, installed 300 Bitmain T21s miners.

Bitfarms' BTC Monthly Production

Month BTC Earned 2024 BTC Earned 2023 January 357 486 February 300 387 March 286 424 April 269 379 May 156 459 YTD Totals 1,368 2,135



May 2024 Financial Update

Sold 136 of the 156 BTC earned as part of the Company's regular treasury management process for total proceeds of $8.9 million.

BTC held in treasury increased to 850 BTC, representing $57.2 million based on a BTC price of $67,300 at May 31, 2024.

Increased Synthetic HODL by 38 long-dated BTC call options to 208 long-dated BTC call options at May 31, 2024.



About Bitfarms Ltd

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin mining company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company's proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 12 operating Bitcoin mining facilities and one under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

Glossary of Terms

BTC or BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

PH or PH/s = Petahash or petahash per second

TH or TH/s = Terahash or terahash per second

w/TH = Watts/Terahash efficiency (includes cost of powering supplementary equipment)

Synthetic HODL = the use of instruments that create BTC equivalent exposure



