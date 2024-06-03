ONESTONE HOLDINGS INC: ONESTONE HOLDINGS Achieves Breakthrough in Green Hydrogen Production at Sea With Vertical Wind Turbines

ONESTONE Paves the Way for Affordable, Sustainable Green Energy: Revolutionizing Clean Energy Production and Delivery at Sea

COOS BAY, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / In a significant development for the clean energy sector, ONESTONE HOLDINGS announced today the successful production of green hydrogen on a ship equipped with innovative vertical wind turbines. This groundbreaking achievement represents a major leap forward in harnessing renewable energy sources at sea to create clean fuel.

Hope: ONESTONE HOLDINGS Ship With Vertical Wind Turbines





ONESTONE HOLDINGS' revolutionary approach utilizes ships equipped with vertical-axis wind turbines. These ships leverage satellite data to navigate to areas with optimal wind resources, maximizing electricity generation. The captured wind energy is then directly converted into liquid green hydrogen onboard, eliminating the need for complex and energy-intensive onshore infrastructure. This onboard production not only streamlines the supply chain but also minimizes energy losses, ensuring a highly efficient green hydrogen production process.

"This achievement marks a significant milestone in our mission to make clean hydrogen more accessible and affordable," said Mehdi Noormohammadi, President and founder of ONESTONE HOLDINGS. "Our vision for a fleet of ships equipped with vertical wind turbines has the potential to revolutionize green hydrogen production, paving the way for a more sustainable future."

Beyond production efficiency, ONESTONE HOLDINGS is pioneering a viable solution for transporting liquid green hydrogen. Green hydrogen offers a clean fuel alternative with zero emissions during production and transportation. As a cryogenic liquid, green hydrogen requires continuous cooling to maintain its state. ONESTONE HOLDINGS' ships with vertical wind turbines have the potential to generate sufficient green energy onboard to power the cooling system throughout transport, ensuring a truly sustainable solution from production to end use.

About ONESTONE HOLDINGS

ONESTONE HOLDINGS is a leading innovator in sustainable energy solutions, dedicated to developing and deploying groundbreaking technologies for green hydrogen production and transportation. The company's mission is to accelerate the global transition to clean energy by making clean green hydrogen more accessible and affordable.

Contact Information

Mehdi Noormohammadi

President, Founder

info@1stone.org

5418485775

SOURCE: ONESTONE HOLDINGS Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.