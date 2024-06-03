Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. ("Forstrong"), a leader in global macro investment strategies, is excited to announce the following enhancements to its suite of actively-managed and internationally-focused funds:

Forstrong Global Balanced Fund: Forstrong intends to qualify its pooled fund, Forstrong Global Balanced Fund (available currently only by private placement), as a public mutual fund by way of simplified prospectus. In addition, Forstrong plans to create an ETF Class. Forstrong, on behalf of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund, has applied to have units of the ETF Class listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved Forstrong Global Balanced Fund's listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application. Forstrong intends to file a preliminary simplified prospectus for its F Class, O Class, and ETF class units. There is no assurance that a receipt for a preliminary or final simplified prospectus will be obtained from the applicable securities regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction of Canada. Nothing in this press release is intended to be an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any units of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund.

Forstrong Global Growth Fund: Forstrong also intends to convert units of its pooled fund, Forstrong Global Growth Fund (available currently only by private placement), into units of its Forstrong Global Growth ETF, following which Forstrong Global Growth Fund will be terminated. F Class and O Class unitholders in Forstrong Global Growth Fund will respectively receive F Class and O Class mutual fund units in Forstrong Global Growth ETF and become unitholders of Forstrong Global Growth ETF. The objectives and strategies for each fund are identical. Forstrong intends to make any changes required to ensure the characteristics of the classes for each respective fund will be identical in all material respects, including with respect to management fees. Forstrong Global Growth ETF also has an ETF Class listed on the TSX (Symbol: FGRW).

There is no action required by the unitholders of Forstrong Global Growth ETF or by unitholders of the Forstrong pooled funds, Forstrong Global Balanced Fund or the Forstrong Global Growth Fund, with respect to the intended changes.

Forstrong believes these enhancements will be beneficial to investors as it is anticipated that these changes will improve the operation and liquidity of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund and enhance investor protections.

Forstrong's family of funds will continue to be managed using the firm's distinct macro investment process. These strategies have been successfully utilized by institutional and high-net-worth clients in managing risk and returns.

"Our ongoing goal is to provide Canadian investors with greater access to the higher income and growth opportunities available outside North America. Active management is crucial to capture the pockets of opportunities within countries, sectors, and themes," said Tyler Mordy, CEO & CIO of Forstrong Global.

About Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc.

For nearly two decades, Forstrong Global has focused on providing its clients exposure to a range of globally oriented investments. Our investment professionals use an unbiased investment approach and look beyond traditional North American portfolios to add differentiated international returns and targeted risk reduction.

Forstrong's product family includes separately managed accounts, pooled funds, and 4 ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Forstrong Global has approximately $1 billion of assets under management.

For further information please visit www.forstrongetfs.com or contact us at funds@forstrong.com or 1-888-419-6715.

Media Contact: Meredith Dekker, mdekker@forstrong.com, 416-460-2986

Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. ETFs units are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on the TSX or another exchange or marketplace and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no assurance that ETF units will trade at prices that reflect their net asset value per unit. If ETF units are purchased or sold on the TSX or another exchange or marketplace, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There can be no assurance that an active public market for ETF units will develop or be sustained. There is no guarantee that the ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there are risks involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts of each ETF is available at www.forstrongetfs.com or www.sedarplus.com.

Forstrong, on behalf of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund, has applied to have units of the ETF Class ('ETF Units") of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund listed on the TSX. Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. Subject to receiving conditional approval and meeting the TSX's original listing requirements in respect of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund, including distribution of a minimum number of ETF Units of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund, and a receipt being issued for the final simplified prospectus of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund by the securities regulatory authorities, the ETF Units of Forstrong Global Balanced Fund will be listed on the TSX and offered on a continuous basis, and an investor will be able to buy or sell such ETF Units on the TSX through registered brokers and dealers in the province or territory where the investor resides. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling the ETF Units. The TSX has not conditionally approved Forstrong Global Balanced Fund's listing application with respect to the ETF Units and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including but not limited to, that a receipt for a preliminary or final simplified prospectus may not be obtained from the applicable securities regulatory authorities, that Forstrong Global Balanced Fund may not be able to meet the conditional approval and listing requirements of the TSX, general economic, political, and market factors in Canada and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, and catastrophic events. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. news wire services.

