

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.



Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 2.3 percent annually in April, slower than the 4.3 percent increase in March. Sales have been rising since March 2021.



Further, this was the weakest rate of growth since June 2022, when sales had risen 1.5 percent.



Sales of non-food products advanced at a slower pace of 3.8 percent annually in April versus 6.4 percent growth in March. Meanwhile, food sales dropped by 0.4 percent.



Data showed that online retail sales were 8.8 percent higher compared to last year.



