Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2024 | 15:10
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pangea Unveils Annual Sustainability Report

Achieving Excellence in Environmental Stewardship and Ethical Practices

Rochester Hills, MI, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangea, a pioneering force in the automotive leather industry, proudly unveils its annual Sustainability Report, showcasing remarkable achievements in environmental stewardship, ethical business practices, and social responsibility. The report highlights Pangea's unwavering commitment to driving positive change and creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

This reporting year was an important year for Pangea who not only reduced their carbon footprint, and that of each product, they also introduced a new series of Advanced Leather Products-Ecoda, Terova, Vendura, and Nevila-each boasting distinct characteristics and improvements over standard materials, reinforcing Pangea's commitment to innovation and quality.

Key Accomplishments Featured in the Report:

  • Gold Standard Accolades: Pangea attained the prestigious Leather Working Group Gold Standard across all leather producing sites globally, underscoring its dedication to responsible leather manufacturing practices.

  • Acclaimed Certifications: Renowned certifications from Supplier Assurance (NQC), Drive Sustainability, EcoVadis, and the Sustainable Leather Foundation (SLF) further validate Pangea's commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

  • Emissions Reduction: A remarkable 16% reduction in Scope 1+2 emissions compared to the prior year demonstrates Pangea's dedication to lowering its carbon footprint. This reduction has led to a corporate average decrease from 1.14 kgCO2e/m2 to 0.96 kgCO2e/m2 of finished leather.

  • Energy & Water Conservation: Energy consumption decreased by approximately 5% across the board, while water usage was reduced by over 10%, showcasing Pangea's proactive efforts in resource conservation.

  • Chemical Management: Nearly 20% of chemicals used comprised natural components or content from renewable sources, emphasizing Pangea's dedication to safer and more sustainable chemical management practices.

  • Waste Recycling: Pangea recycled nearly 20% more waste than the previous year, demonstrating its commitment to waste reduction and circular economy principles.

Commenting on the release of the report, Pangea's Sales, Marketing & Design EVP, Tim Brennan, expressed pride in the company's achievements, stating, "At Pangea, sustainability is not just a goal; it's a fundamental principle that guides our every action. Our annual Sustainability Report reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in environmental stewardship, ethical practices, and social responsibility. We remain steadfast in our commitment to becoming the most trusted, sustainable supplier to our customers."

Attachments

  • Pangea 2023 Sustainability Report (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8cc9b04c-8de1-481d-b0f4-5f90eafefd13)
  • Automotive Leather Sustainability (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9a619f9-b25b-479f-ad3f-f1b851766b3b)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.