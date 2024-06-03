

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (PETS) announced Monday several changes to its executive leadership team to further advance key initiatives to improve the customer experience, and to accelerate growth and profitability.



The company appointed Caroline Conegliano as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PetMeds, in a newly created role and expansion of the executive leadership team. Conegliano brings nearly two decades of experience focused on driving strategic transformation within the consumer sector.



As COO, she will be responsible for optimizing operational performance across departments, driving strategic initiatives to support the company's growth and profitability goals, and enhancing customer service and satisfaction.



The company also appointed Umesh Sripad to the newly defined role of Chief Digital and Technology Officer. Sripad will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of digital-first strategies that enrich the customer experience while driving commerce and loyalty, ensuring reliability, performance, and security of all IT systems and infrastructure.



Further, the Company and Christine Chambers, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, have entered into a transition and separation agreement under which Chambers will leave the Company in early August 2024 after the Company has filed its first quarter fiscal 2025 report.



The Company has initiated a comprehensive search for its next CFO, and in the meantime Chambers will continue in her current role including finalizing the Company's fiscal 2024 year-end, and first quarter fiscal 2025 reporting and filings, and she will assist in the transition to the new CFO.



