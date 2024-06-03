Anzeige
MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Management to Participate in Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference on June 11 and 12, 2024

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced that management will participate in Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference on June 11 and 12, 2024.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in New York on June 11 and 12, 2024. Deutsche Bank conference attendees are encouraged to contact their Deutsche Bank representative to request a one-on-one meeting with MicroVision management.

About MicroVision

With offices in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

