Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the law of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

3 JUNE 2024

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 26 June 2024 at 12.30pm.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders that have elected to receive hard copies.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and accounts are available from the Company's registered office and can be downloaded from its website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com . Hard copy forms of proxy should be requested from the Company's Registrar, Link Group.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

