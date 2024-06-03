Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
03.06.2024 | 16:06
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Offer

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 269,036 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 31 May 2024 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 28 June 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


