Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024 | 16:10
57 Leser

(0)

Observation status is continued to apply to UAB Integre Trans

Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to apply an additional reason for the granting of
observation status to UAB Integre Trans (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN code LT0000407553),
following the announcement by UAB Integre Trans on 2024-05-31 of the
postponement of the completion of the audit of the annual accounts and the
non-submission of the annual information together with the auditor's report
within 5 months from the end of the financial year as stipulated in the
Company's Information Document. 

The observation status of Integre Trans UAB is also continued for the reason
that Integre Trans UAB informed on 2024-05-16 of the decision taken to initiate
the restructuring process of the Company. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
