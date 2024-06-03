Observation status is continued to apply to UAB Integre Trans

Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to apply an additional reason for the granting of observation status to UAB Integre Trans (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN code LT0000407553), following the announcement by UAB Integre Trans on 2024-05-31 of the postponement of the completion of the audit of the annual accounts and the non-submission of the annual information together with the auditor's report within 5 months from the end of the financial year as stipulated in the Company's Information Document. The observation status of Integre Trans UAB is also continued for the reason that Integre Trans UAB informed on 2024-05-16 of the decision taken to initiate the restructuring process of the Company. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.